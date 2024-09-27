Open Menu

Pak Embassy Hosts Business & Investment Roundtable In Beijing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 27, 2024 | 09:50 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) As part of ongoing efforts to promote investment cooperation between Pakistan and China, the Embassy of Pakistan in Beijing hosted a business and Investment Roundtable on Friday.

Minister for board of Investment Abdul Aleem Khan, presided over the roundtable in which over three dozen Chinese companies participated.

The roundtable aimed to showcase investment opportunities, incentives and facilitations in Pakistan to attract Chinese investments in the fields of technology, infrastructure, logistics, constructions, energy, agriculture and pharmaceutical.

Ambassador of Pakistan to China Khalil Hashmi, in his welcome remarks, highlighted inter alia the growing momentum in B2B exchanges between the entrepreneurs of Pakistan and China.

He mentioned the successful B2B meetings in Shenzhen, Beijing, Karachi and Xian including participation in fairs, expos and conferences.

Minister Abdul Aleem Khan recalled the "iron-clad" friendship between Pakistan and China and noted that since the visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to China in June 2024, significant progress had been made in accelerating China-Pakistan business-to-business and investment cooperation.

He highlighted how CPEC served as a cornerstone of Pakistan-China economic cooperation and underlined that in its next phase, industrialization, especially through promotion of B2Bs, the development of SEZs, Export Processing Zones (EPZs), and the Gwadar Free Zone would be joint priority.

The minister pointed out the advantages of investing in Pakistan; such as skilled IT force, competitive wage rates, high consumer demand and attractive incentives for the Chinese companies.

He invited Chinese businesses to invest in housing, energy, transport, and logistics, mentioning the huge demand for housing units allied industries and housing finances in Pakistan.

The minister commended Ambassador Hashmi and his team for organizing the roundtable. He also apprised the companies about the forthcoming investment road shows in the next six months and urged them to participate in them.

Li Shuang, Mayor of Daming city; Qu Zongkuan, Deputy Mayor of Linyi city, Shandong province; Qin Linzheng, Chief Advisor of the China Society for Future Studies; and representatives of enterprises appreciated the outreach of the embassy and described the B2B exchange as very useful.

Three memorandums of understanding were also signed between Chinese and Pakistani companies on the occasion.

