Pak Embassy In Tokyo Highlights India's Illegal Occupation On Kashmir Black Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 27, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Pak embassy in Tokyo highlights India's illegal occupation on Kashmir Black Day

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) The Embassy of Pakistan in Tokyo observed the Kashmir Black Day on Friday highlighting India's illegal occupation in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Pakistani community members, Kashmiri diaspora as well as Japanese media persons attended the event.

Messages of the President, Prime Minister, and Foreign Minister of Pakistan were read out on the occasion which emphasized support and solidarity with Kashmiri people for the realization of their legitimate right to self-determination.

Ambassador Raza Bashir Tarar highlighted the continuous atrocities being committed by Indian occupation forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and expressed Pakistan’s full support for the Kashmir cause.

Syed Faiz Naqshbandi, Convener, All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) in a video message expressed his views on the current repression and severe violations of human rights of Kashmiris by India.

Members of the Pakistani community also spoke in support of our Kashmiri brethren.

Earlier in the day, the members of the Pakistani community and Kashmiri diaspora, with banners and placards in hands, held a protest in front of the Indian Embassy in Tokyo to observe the Kashmir Black Day and highlighted the gross human rights violations in IIOJK by Indian security forces.

They also marched towards the UN Office in Tokyo and submitted a demarche.

A photographic exhibition was organized at the Embassy which was open to all incomers of the Consular Section, interested Japanese individuals, and Pakistani diaspora.

