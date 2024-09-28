Pak Envoy Emphasizes Cultural Significance Of The Great Wall
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 28, 2024 | 01:00 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Pakistan's Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi, has underscored the Great Wall's symbolic significance in China's cultural heritage as a representation of resilience and strength while recalling Pakistan's 1989 contribution to its (Wall’s) restoration as a symbol of their ironclad friendship.
Speaking at the inauguration of the exhibition marking the 40th anniversary of “Love Our China, Repair the Great Wall” at the Badaling section near Beijing, Hashmi drew parallels between the Great Wall and Pakistan’s ancient city of Taxila, a center of Buddhism, as well as the Indus Valley Civilization, emphasizing the shared historical and cultural ties between the two nations.
Ambassador Khalil Hashmi underlined that Pakistan and China have always enjoyed a unique and time-tested friendship based on mutual respect, trust, and a desire to grow together.
He underlined that the partnership between the two countries is enriched by a deep cultural understanding that goes beyond economic and political cooperation.
He analogized the friendship between Pakistan and China to the Great Wall--strong, unbreakable, stable, and enduring. He reaffirmed the commitment to continue building on this foundation by expanding collaboration in diverse fields, from trade and infrastructure to cultural exchange.
Among others, the event was attended by Chinese scholars and leaders, including Bian Jinping, a member of the 12th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), who discussed the Great Wall’s role as a symbol of international resilience and creativity. In their welcoming note, they also appreciated Pakistan’s contribution to the preservation of the Great Wall.
