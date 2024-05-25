Pak Envoy Invites Chinese, In'l Enterprises To Invest In STZs, UAV Sector In Pakistan
Sumaira FH Published May 25, 2024 | 12:50 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi briefed Chinese and international enterprises and entrepreneurs about the lucrative incentives being offered by the government and invited them to invest in National Aerospace Science and Technology Parks as well as in the thriving UAV sector in Pakistan.
Addressing at the opening ceremony of 8th Drone World Congress being held from May 24 to 26 in the southern Chinese metropolis of Shenzhen, he briefed the participants on UAV landscape, research and development and investment opportunities in Pakistan.
Ambassador Hashmi highlighted Pakistan's strengths including youthful population, underlining the significant dividends for investors and collaborators who seize the opportunity to partner with Pakistan in its UAV journey.
He also highlighted progress and achievement of Pakistan in development and deployment of drones and UAVs for diverse purposes.
In an interaction with entrepreneurs and enterprises at the congress, the ambassador encouraged them to avail the lucrative incentives and invest in the Special Technology Zones (STZs) in Pakistan.
Pakistan is the guest country of honour at this year's congress being co-hosted by institutions including the China Electronic Information Industry Federation and the China Civil Airports Association.
The congress, with a theme of "Low-altitude Economy, The Future," witnessed the participation of nearly 500 enterprises from home and abroad.
More than 10,000 industry experts, scholars and entrepreneurs from over 110 countries and regions are attending the congress. It included a range of activities, such as parallel forums and exchange meetings, focusing on topics such as the low-altitude economy and artificial intelligence robots.
It may be mentioned here that the low-altitude economy is an economic concept that relies on low-altitude airspace, with the general aviation sector playing a dominant role.
It involves economic sectors such as low-altitude flight, air tourism, passenger transportation, general aviation services, scientific research and education, among others.
