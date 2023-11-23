Open Menu

Pak Envoy To Belgium, Lithuanian Diplomat Discuss Int'l Ties

Published November 23, 2023

Pak envoy to Belgium, Lithuanian diplomat discuss int'l ties

BRUSSELS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) Pakistan's Ambassdor to Belgium Amna Baloch and Lithuania's Permanent Representative to the Political and Security Committee of the European Council, Amb.Saulius Daniunas met in Brussels and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The meeting discussed latest international developments.

The two sides agreed to enhance cooperation in future.

