Pak Envoy underlines role of canals as conduits of commerce, culture

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque underlined the role of canals as conduits of commerce, culture and connectivity

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque underlined the role of canals as conduits of commerce, culture and connectivity.

He made these remarks while speaking at the Opening Ceremony of World Canal Cities Forum recently at Yangzhou city in Jiangsu province of China.

During the visit, the ambassador met the local leadership, interacted with various business enterprises, visited Jiangdu district and some key infrastructure and agricultural projects.

He was also shown around various cultural and scenic sites of the city, and was briefed about the city's economic and cultural landscapes.

Expressing his sentiments about the scenic landscapes and rich culture of Yangzhou, he acknowledged the historic importance of Yangzhou as a major city along the Grand Canal.

The ambassador also briefed the audience about Pakistan's canal system along the Indus River, which was among the largest in the world irrigating over 48 million acres.

He also expressed Pakistan's interest in joining the World Canal Cities Organization headquartered in the city of Yangzhou.

During his meeting with Wang Jinjian, Party Secretary of Yangzhou, and Ms. Lili Zu, Party Secretary of Jiangdu District, the ambassador expressed his deep admiration for the developmental strengths of Yangzhou and Jiangdu respectively and highlighted his desire for learning from the Chinese developmental model, which had improved the lifestyles of the Chinese people starting from grassroot level.

Recalling the already existing sister-province relationship between Jiangsu province and Punjab, he underlined the need for practical and result-oriented sister city relationship with Yangzhou.

Jiangsu is a major province of south-East China, with the second highest GDP among all Chinese provinces, and home to a number of Chinese leaders, including former President Jiang Zemin.