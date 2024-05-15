Pak Hujjaj offered most cost-effective package in region: Director Hajj Mission

MADINAH al MUNAWWARAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Director Pakistan Haj Mission in Madinah Zia-ur-Rehman on Wednesday said the government had offered its citizens the most cost-effective Hajj package among regional countries through its official scheme.

“This package is priced at 14,300 Saudi Riyals, which includes meals, whereas comparatively, neighboring India's package costs 15,000 Saudi Riyals without meals,” he said in an interview with APP.

This price difference highlights the efforts of the Pakistani government to make the Hajj pilgrimage more accessible and affordable for its citizens.

The package duration is 40 days, and there is a minimum expense of 1,400 Riyals per pilgrim.

This initiative demonstrated the government's commitment to supporting its citizens in their religious endeavors while also promoting regional harmony.

The director said Pakistan Hajj Mission has made elaborate food arrangements for intending pilgrims staying in the city of Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him), under the government scheme.

Accordingly, he said, seven top catering companies operating in Madinah, out of 29, had been selected to provide three meals a day to the guests of Allah Almighty after a competitive bidding in a transparent manner.

The hiring process, initiated in November last year following approval from the Federal cabinet, was completed in due course of time, ensuring quality food and hygiene standards at a rate of 35 Saudi Riyal per person.

For this purpose, a five-member committee was formed, headed by Director General (Hajj) Jeddah and comprising Director Hajj Madinah, Director Hajj Makkah, Commercial Council and Head of Chancellor Jeddah, to scrutinize bidders and select the best catering companies.

As part of the ministry's commitment to providing the "safest and healthiest" food to pilgrims, a stringent approval process has been implemented, ensuring strict monitoring of food quality.

This rigorous evaluation is an integral part of the initial phase of meal provision, ensuring a thorough preparation process.

Designated officials have been deployed in the kitchens of the catering companies to closely monitor the entire process, from storing meals to transporting food in refrigerated units for distribution to pilgrims at their residences, under close scrutiny.

The Production Manager of the 'Bahaar Haar' catering company told APP that they were currently preparing food for 2,

800 Pakistani pilgrims, and the number would reach 4,000 in the peak Hajj season.

He said inspection teams from 5-6 Saudi departments, including Food & Drugs, the Firefighting department, and the Commerce Ministry, conducted regular visits to their production sites and kitchen, showing zero tolerance for any kind of negligence.

This scribe interacted with almost a dozen Pakistani Hujjaj and found majority satisfied with the food quality and the best-serving arrangements made at their hotel accommodations by a neat and clean staff.