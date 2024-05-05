Pak Women Cricket Team Arrives In London For T20, ODI Series Against England
Sumaira FH Published May 05, 2024 | 07:20 PM
LONDON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2024) The Pakistan Women Cricket Team on Sunday arrived in London for their upcoming T20 and ODI series against England.
The team was warmly received by Pakistan's High Commissioner to the UK, Dr. Muhammad Faisal, at London Heathrow Airport.
Led by captain Nida Dar, the 17-member team, during their tour, will play three T20 and three One-Day International matches with England.
Speaking on the occasion, High Commissioner Dr. Muhammad Faisal expressed his pride in the national women cricket team, saying that they were a source of inspiration for the country.
"We are proud of our young women flying the Pakistani flag high at international arena," Dr Faisal said.
He also extended his best wishes to the team for their excellent performance during the tour.
Recent Stories
Over 37% Tobacco tax increase suggested to save lives, boost revenue
Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, pledging $100,000 to every pla ..
Citizens join Al Barsha Police in “An Hour for Dubai” Initiative
Art can be a powerful tool to relieve stress, Experts say at Sharjah Children’ ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024
Bugti assures transporters for addressing their problems
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar meets foreign min ..
3 drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered
1496,990 children given polio drops in five days: DC
Six terrorists killed, hideout busted in N Waziristan IBO: ISPR
Pakistan, Qatar agree to further expand trade, investment ties
More Stories From World
-
China's Xi arrives in France for state visit7 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results8 minutes ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership table8 minutes ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership results8 minutes ago
-
Cricket: Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20 scores18 minutes ago
-
Vollering claims first women's Vuelta triumph28 minutes ago
-
Al Jazeera condemns Israel's 'criminal' decision to close offices58 minutes ago
-
Bayern's Guerreiro to miss Real clash with injury, Musiala and de Ligt return58 minutes ago
-
Russian rockets kill two, as rivals mark Orthodox Easter1 hour ago
-
Panama votes in presidential election with eight contenders1 hour ago
-
Hamas chief accuses Israel PM of Gaza truce talks sabotage2 hours ago
-
PSV Eindhoven crowned Dutch champions2 hours ago