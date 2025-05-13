Paki-Saudi Friendship Forum Riyadh Holds Meeting
Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2025 | 06:30 PM
Jeddah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Well-Known Pak-Saudi Friendship Forum in Riyadh convened a meeting under the leadership of its Central Chairman, Nasir Habib recently. The forum discussed the ongoing situation and issues surrounding the Pakistan-India conflict.
In his remarks, Nasir Habib criticized India's consistent attempts to blame Pakistan for its own failures and flawed policies. He commended the unity of the Pakistani nation in standing alongside its brave armed forces in defending the country. He praised the triumphs of the Pakistan armed foresees and stated that their success in war had elevated the nation's pride.
Nasir Habib further criticized Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing him as a threat to humanity and a major terrorist in the region. He emphasized the urgent need for the international community to recognize and address Modi's actions.
The meeting concluded with the adoption of a resolution reaffirming Pakistan's stance and commitment to upholding its position on regional and global platforms.
