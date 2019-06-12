Pakistan a preferred source of software developers, BPO specialists: Nafees Zakaria

Pakistan High Commissioner to United Kingdom Mohammad Nafees Zakaria has said that Pakistan was a preferred source of software developers,programmers, designers and Business Process Outreaching (BPO) Specialists and ranked third most financially attractive location in the world for offshore services

LONDON (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 12th Jun, 2019 ) : Pakistan High Commissioner to United Kingdom Mohammad Nafees Zakaria has said that Pakistan was a preferred source of software developers,programmers, designers and Business Process Outreaching (BPO) Specialists and ranked third most financially attractive location in the world for offshore services.

He stated this while speaking as a key note speaker at "Tech Pakistan 2019 initiative, the next big opportunity" here at Pakistan High Commission on Tuesday evening.

Pakistan High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, joined by Seers Digital Group and Retail Direct Group took initiative to formally become a participant of London Tech Week � an annual feature that attracts 55,000 tech-loving people with a social media outreach of 297 million.

Nafees Zakaria underlined that Pakistan was a vibrant economy of 220 million consumer market with 64% young population and a rapidly digitizing and an ever-growing appetite for technology and innovative services.

Zakaria highlighted that global enterprises like Bentley(R), Ciklum(R), IBM (R), Mentor GraphICS(R), S&P Global(R), Symantec(R), Teradata(R), and VMware(R) have established consulting services centers, research & development facilities, and BPO support services centers in Pakistan. There were more than 6,000 IT & Allied companies currently registered, he added.

Pakistan, he said was ranked third most popular country for freelancing in the Online Labour Index published in July 2018 by Oxford internet Institute (OII).

He said that Pakistan's Information Technology (IT) sectors had a promising future, brimming with talent and with potential to become the largest export industry of the country from currently US $ 3.5 billion to US $ 20 billion.

"So make a move today to claim your share in the windfall that awaits you ", he remarked.

He said that for the sake of attracting investors and ventures capitalists, he wanted to highlight Government's incentives for IT industry included --Tax holiday for venture capital funds till 2024, zero income tax on IT exports till June 2025, Income Tax exemption to Pakistan Software Export board (PSEB) registered IT startups for three years, with no minimum or withholding tax, incentivizing entrepreneurship and innovation in the country.

Besides this, he said there was 100 percent equity ownership allowed to foreign investors with 100 percent repatriation of capital and dividends.

Nafees Zakaria said that Pakistan startups were gaining international recognition and investment, and SME business were driving innovation, economic growth and job creation.

Pakistan, he said was the home to successful Tech Startup such as Creem, among others.

On the invitation of the High Commissioner, Parvez Abbasi, Project Director, National Incubation Centre and Member, Prime Minister's Task Force for Youth Development also attended the event.

He gave a presentation and participated in the panel discussion.

Co-organizers, Seers Digital and Retail Direct Group brought together a panel of senior leaders and experts from across various industries to discuss and engage with the audience about Pakistan's dynamic tech e-Commerce and IT industry and to highlight its investment potential.

"Tech Pakistan 2019", provided an insight for the Entrepreneurs and Venture Capitalists into future opportunities in IT services sector of Pakistan.

Adnan Zaheer CEO Seers Group, Syed Asad Hussain CEO Retail Direct Group, Khurran CEO-Jump Start Pakistan, and Pervaiz Abbasi National Incubator Center Pakistan also spoke on the occasion.