Pakistan All Out For 115, Australia Chase 130 To Win 3rd Test

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 06, 2024 | 11:50 AM

Pakistan all out for 115, Australia chase 130 to win 3rd Test

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) Pakistan were dismissed for 115 leaving Australia 130 runs to win the third Test and complete a series clean sweep in Sydney on Saturday.

Mohammad Rizwan and Aamer Jamal put on 42 precious runs for the eighth wicket before Rizwan fell to a leg slip catch off Nathan Lyon for 28.

Jamal followed shortly afterwards for 18 caught in the deep off Pat Cummins.

The stage is set for David Warner to bat for the last time in his 112th and farewell Test as Australia go after the runs for victory on the fourth day.

rsm/cwl

