Pakistan-American Businessman Sohail Masood Get Top US Entrepreneurship Award

Sumaira FH Published November 22, 2023 | 03:30 PM

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) A leading Pakistani-American entrepreneur, Dr. Sohail Masood, has won the coveted ‘Entrepreneur Of The Year (R) 2023 National Award’, which, in the words of its sponsors, honours ambitious entrepreneurs who think big and act boldly to transform the world.

Founded in 1986, the programme runs in all 50 U.S. states, and in more than 60 countries. Each year over 300 compete in different categories with only 10 being selected after passing through a rigorous criteria.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Masood Khan, has congratulated Dr. Masood, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Kabafusion, a home infusion company working for patient care and positive clinical outcomes, on the conferment of this prestigious award.

Employing more than 1,500 healthcare professionals, KabaFusion has 26 home infusion speciality pharmacies across the US and offers service capabilities, including home nursing support, in more than 40 states.

The Ambassador said that Dr. Masood's phenomenal successes in the field of healthcare and his recognition as one of the leading entrepreneurs in the United States was a matter of pride for the Pakistani diaspora in the United States as well as the Pakistani nation.

The Ambassador also appreciated Dr. Masood's philanthropic work.

