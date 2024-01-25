Open Menu

Pakistan An Attractive Investment Destination For US Investors: Masood Khan Says

Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2024 | 10:00 AM

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Pakistan is the most attractive and profitable investment destination for US investors, and urged them to take advantage

of the country's improved business climate, Ambassador Masood Khans said Wednesday.

"The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) would provide every possible facilitation and one-window solution to investors in reaping benefits of a huge market of Pakistan and the region," he said during a virtual meeting with the President of the Pakistan Chamber of Commerce USA, Amir Piprani, and his team, according to a press release of the Pakistani embassy here.

Pakistan's Consul General in Houston, Aftab Ahmed Chaudhry and Trade & Investment Attache, Shaista Bunyad, were also present. "IT, energy, agriculture and minerals remain our priority areas.

However, we would facilitate every single investment in all areas of our economy,"the Pakistani envoy said.

SIFC, he said, has been established to ensure that foreign investors, especially Pak-American business community, wanting to invest in their motherland are properly facilitated in their business pursuits.

Piprani briefed Ambassador Masood Khan about the activities of PCC-USA, especially Pakistan Business Expo 2024 which would be held in October in Houston, Texas, that would showcase various Pakistani products in diverse areas, including sporting & surgical, IT, beauty and health, food and beverages, oil and gas, home living and textile and jewels.

The Ambassador assured every possible facilitation to PCC-USA by the Embassy and Pakistani Consulate in Houston in organizing that event.

APP/ift

