Pakistan And China Jointly Celebrate 2021 World Bee Day

Thu 20th May 2021

Pakistan and China jointly celebrate 2021 World Bee Day

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :To mark the 4th "World Bee Day" led by the United Nations, China Bee Products Association (CBPA) held a themed exhibition in Hangzhou, the capital and most populous city of Zhejiang province of China.

Pakistani Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque via video link addressed the event held in connection with the 70th anniversary of establishment of China-Pakistan diplomatic ties. Pakistan was invited as a special partner to participate in the activities.

Ambassador Haque congratulated CBPA for launching the exhibition and said bees are a very important part of our nature. Pakistan is promoting farming and products related to the bee industry these years.

He said, Pakistan and China are celebrating 70 years of diplomatic ties and hoped the relevant institutions of the two countries can further collaborate together.

This important activity of bee friendship delivers a very unique and smart concept.� Since 2013, many local governments in China have chosen to develop beekeeping and successfully alleviated poverty.

The CBPA said, "China is willing to share with Pakistan its experience and technology in large-scale beekeeping, nectar plant cultivation and bee species breeding to support the development of the honey industry in Pakistan."� To raise awareness of the importance of pollinators, the threats they face and their contribution to sustainable development, the United Nations designated 20 May as World Bee Day.

