Pakistan Association Luxembourg Hosts Eid Ul Azha Celebration
Published June 22, 2024
LUXEMBOURG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2024) The Pakistan Association Luxembourg (PAL) hosted a vibrant Eid ul Azha celebration, uniting the Pakistani community in Luxembourg for a day filled with festivities, cultural immersion, and community spirit.
Ambassador of Pakistan to the European Union, Belgium, and Luxembourg Amna Baloch graced the event as the chief guest. The celebration attracted a large turnout from the Pakistani diaspora, who gathered to mark this significant cultural festival with enthusiasm and joy.
Families enjoyed a variety of activities, relishing traditional Pakistani cuisine and creating a lively and festive atmosphere. Special activities were organized for children, ensuring a memorable experience for all ages.
In her address, Amna Baloch emphasized the significance of Eid ul Azha, reflecting on its core values of sacrifice, unity, and togetherness.
She praised the Pakistani community in Luxembourg for their contributions and highlighted the importance of such events in preserving cultural heritage and fostering unity among expatriates.
The ambassador's presence underscored the Embassy's commitment to supporting and connecting with the Pakistani diaspora, addressing their needs and concerns, and strengthening the bond between the community and their homeland.
The event served as a platform for cultural exchange, reinforcing a sense of unity and belonging among the Pakistani community in Luxembourg. It also provided an opportunity for the community to celebrate their heritage, share their traditions, and foster stronger connections within the diaspora.
