Open Menu

Pakistan Attracts Chinese Investments In Textile Industry

Faizan Hashmi Published December 05, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Pakistan attracts Chinese investments in Textile Industry

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Pakistan warmly welcomes Chinese investments in our textile sector, highlighted Khalil Hashmi, Pakistan Ambassador to China, during the Pakistan-China B2B Investment Meeting on Textiles held in Suzhou, China.

Organized by the Pakistani Embassy in China, the Pakistani Consulate General in Shanghai, and the board of Investment (BOI), the event in Suzhou—a renowned hub for China's textile industry, aimed to foster joint ventures, trade, and investment partnershiips between leading Pakistani and Chinese textile and apparel enterprises. On this occasion, a Textile One Window Network (TOWN) Office under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) was also launched.

Eleven prominent Pakistani companies participated in the event, these companies engaged 37 major Chinese companies to discuss specific proposals and explore avenues for future collaboration, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Thursday.

Ambassador Hashmi highlighted the strategic advantages of investing in Pakistan's textile sector, describing it as a pillar of the country's economy.

"Pakistan offers global market access, long-standing expertise, and a vertically integrated supply chain," he stated. "With preferential access under the China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement (CPFTA), the European Union's GSP+ scheme, and the UK's Developing Countries Trading Scheme (DCTS), investing in Pakistan opens doors to some of the world's largest and most lucrative markets."

Secretary of the Board of Investment, Rahim Hayat Qureshi, delivered a comprehensive presentation outlining Pakistan's robust investment policies and facilitation mechanisms tailored for the textile sector. He elaborated on a range of incentives, including streamlined regulatory processes, tax benefits, and infrastructure support within Special Economic Zones (SEZs).

The event was part of a series of sector-specific initiatives directed by the Pakistani Prime Minister to strengthen the country's industrial base and enhance economic ties with China.

Related Topics

Pakistan UK Prime Minister World China European Union Road Suzhou Shanghai Hub Market Textile Event Agreement Industry BOI

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 December 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2024

5 hours ago
 Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her s ..

Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her scholarships at the Oxford Univ ..

15 hours ago
 NTC discusses tax reforms, harmonization

NTC discusses tax reforms, harmonization

15 hours ago
 YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across ..

YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across Pakistan: Jamal Raisani

15 hours ago
 Pakistan, Russia sign 8 agreements to strengthen e ..

Pakistan, Russia sign 8 agreements to strengthen economic ties

15 hours ago
Seoul stocks weaken, Paris edges up tracking polit ..

Seoul stocks weaken, Paris edges up tracking political turmoil

15 hours ago
 South America summit hopes to seal 'historic' trad ..

South America summit hopes to seal 'historic' trade deal with EU

15 hours ago
 Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahm ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry condemns relentle ..

15 hours ago
 Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter ..

Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter Begum Khalida Shah say

15 hours ago
 Government committed to achieve social, economic s ..

Government committed to achieve social, economic stability: Musadik

15 hours ago
 YPF expands with launch of Sindh Assembly chapter

YPF expands with launch of Sindh Assembly chapter

15 hours ago

More Stories From World