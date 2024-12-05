Pakistan attracts Chinese investments in Textile Industry

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Pakistan warmly welcomes Chinese investments in our textile sector, highlighted Khalil Hashmi, Pakistan Ambassador to China, during the Pakistan-China B2B Investment Meeting on Textiles held in Suzhou, China.

Organized by the Pakistani Embassy in China, the Pakistani Consulate General in Shanghai, and the board of Investment (BOI), the event in Suzhou—a renowned hub for China's textile industry, aimed to foster joint ventures, trade, and investment partnershiips between leading Pakistani and Chinese textile and apparel enterprises. On this occasion, a Textile One Window Network (TOWN) Office under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) was also launched.

Eleven prominent Pakistani companies participated in the event, these companies engaged 37 major Chinese companies to discuss specific proposals and explore avenues for future collaboration, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Thursday.

Ambassador Hashmi highlighted the strategic advantages of investing in Pakistan's textile sector, describing it as a pillar of the country's economy.

"Pakistan offers global market access, long-standing expertise, and a vertically integrated supply chain," he stated. "With preferential access under the China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement (CPFTA), the European Union's GSP+ scheme, and the UK's Developing Countries Trading Scheme (DCTS), investing in Pakistan opens doors to some of the world's largest and most lucrative markets."

Secretary of the Board of Investment, Rahim Hayat Qureshi, delivered a comprehensive presentation outlining Pakistan's robust investment policies and facilitation mechanisms tailored for the textile sector. He elaborated on a range of incentives, including streamlined regulatory processes, tax benefits, and infrastructure support within Special Economic Zones (SEZs).

The event was part of a series of sector-specific initiatives directed by the Pakistani Prime Minister to strengthen the country's industrial base and enhance economic ties with China.