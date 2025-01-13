Pakistan, Bangladesh diplomats stress strengthening bilateral trade ties

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Consul General of Bangladesh in Dubai Md. Rashedujjaman on Monday paid a courtesy call on his Pakistani counterpart Hussain Muhammad here wherein both sides discussed bilateral ties and ways to further strengthen cooperation.

Welcoming the visiting Consul General, Hussain emphasized the importance of strengthening ties between Bangladesh and Pakistan, particularly in trade.

Both diplomats acknowledged the potential for collaboration and agreed to engage their respective consulates’ trade sections to further promote bilateral cooperation.

During the meeting, Md. Rashedujjaman expressed his gratitude to Hussain Muhammad for the warm reception and appreciated the valuable insights shared regarding the consular services provided by the Pakistani consulate.

Both sides had an in-depth discussion on various consular services including passport issuance, national identity cards, and visa procedures.

They agreed to enhance information sharing and future collaboration regarding community services and public awareness initiatives.

The meeting was also attended by senior diplomats from both sides.