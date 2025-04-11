Pakistan, Belarus Sign Multiple Accords To Boost Defence, Trade Cooperation
MINSK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Pakistan and Belarus on Friday signed a series of agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoUs) aimed at enhancing cooperation across multiple sectors, including defense, commerce and environmental protection.
The accords were signed during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s official visit to Belarus, following his meeting with President Aleksandr Lukashenko and the delegation-level talks between the two sides encompassing discussions on different areas of cooperation as well as regional and international matters.
The two leaders witnessed the ceremony as ministers from both sides exchanged the pre-signed documents.
The governments of Pakistan and Belarus signed a Readmission Agreement as well as an Agreement on Cooperation between the interior ministries of two countries.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar and Belarusian Internal Affairs Minister exchanged documents.
Pakistan and Belarus signed an agreement on cooperation between the defense ministries of the two countries and the documents were exchanged by Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan and Belarusian Defence Minister Viktor Khrenin.
The two sides signed a Program (Roadmap) of the Military-Technical Cooperation between the State Authority for Military Industry of the Republic of Belarus and the Ministry of Defense Production for 2025-2027.
Communications Minister Abdul Aleem Khan and Minister of the State Authority for Military Industry of Belarus, Dmitry Pantus exchanged the documents.
During the visit, the bilateral accords were also signed for cooperation on environmental protection, postal services, business support, trade development and cooperation between trade bodies.
