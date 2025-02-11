Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina Pledge Stronger Ties At World Government Summit In Dubai
Sumaira FH Published February 11, 2025 | 04:20 PM
DUBAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday met with Chairperson of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Zeljka Cvijanovic amid a diplomatic engagement on the sidelines of the World Government Summit in Dubai.
Both the dignitaries underscored the importance of strengthening bilateral ties and exploring new avenues for mutual cooperation, a Prime Minister's Office news release said.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif highlighted the deep-rooted fraternal relations between Pakistan and Bosnia and Herzegovina.
He expressed satisfaction over the existing cooperation between the two nations and reiterated Pakistan’s desire to transform these ties into a robust, broad-based partnership focused on mutually beneficial trade and economic relations.
The prime minister also extended his best wishes for Bosnia and Herzegovina’s bid to join the European Union (EU).
He emphasised the country’s immense potential as a regional hub and noted that its future EU membership could open doors for Pakistani products to access Balkan and Eastern European markets.
“Bosnia and Herzegovina’s strategic position and its journey toward EU integration present tremendous opportunities for both nations to enhance economic collaboration,” PM Shehbaz Sharif remarked.
In response, Chairperson Cvijanovic thanked the Prime Minister for Pakistan’s goodwill and expressed her country’s eagerness to deepen ties with Pakistan, particularly in the fields of trade and investment. She acknowledged the shared commitment to fostering stronger bilateral relations and exploring new areas of cooperation.
Both leaders agreed to work collaboratively to further strengthen the bonds between Pakistan and Bosnia and Herzegovina, emphasizing the importance of sustained engagement and mutual support in achieving shared goals.
The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to advancing bilateral relations and exploring new opportunities for partnership in the years to come.
