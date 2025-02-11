Open Menu

Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina Pledge Stronger Ties At World Government Summit In Dubai

Sumaira FH Published February 11, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina pledge stronger ties at World Government Summit in Dubai

DUBAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday met with Chairperson of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Zeljka Cvijanovic amid a diplomatic engagement on the sidelines of the World Government Summit in Dubai.

Both the dignitaries underscored the importance of strengthening bilateral ties and exploring new avenues for mutual cooperation, a Prime Minister's Office news release said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif highlighted the deep-rooted fraternal relations between Pakistan and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

He expressed satisfaction over the existing cooperation between the two nations and reiterated Pakistan’s desire to transform these ties into a robust, broad-based partnership focused on mutually beneficial trade and economic relations.

The prime minister also extended his best wishes for Bosnia and Herzegovina’s bid to join the European Union (EU).

He emphasised the country’s immense potential as a regional hub and noted that its future EU membership could open doors for Pakistani products to access Balkan and Eastern European markets.

“Bosnia and Herzegovina’s strategic position and its journey toward EU integration present tremendous opportunities for both nations to enhance economic collaboration,” PM Shehbaz Sharif remarked.

In response, Chairperson Cvijanovic thanked the Prime Minister for Pakistan’s goodwill and expressed her country’s eagerness to deepen ties with Pakistan, particularly in the fields of trade and investment. She acknowledged the shared commitment to fostering stronger bilateral relations and exploring new areas of cooperation.

Both leaders agreed to work collaboratively to further strengthen the bonds between Pakistan and Bosnia and Herzegovina, emphasizing the importance of sustained engagement and mutual support in achieving shared goals.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to advancing bilateral relations and exploring new opportunities for partnership in the years to come.

Recent Stories

ADDED, GWU join forces to empower women in economi ..

ADDED, GWU join forces to empower women in economic sector

25 minutes ago
 SEWA completes water networks in Al Qutainah areas ..

SEWA completes water networks in Al Qutainah areas 1, 2, 4

40 minutes ago
 19th Sharjah Nabati Poetry Festival concludes in K ..

19th Sharjah Nabati Poetry Festival concludes in Kalba

40 minutes ago
 MoIAT expands 'Make it in the Emirates Awards', op ..

MoIAT expands 'Make it in the Emirates Awards', opens nominations

55 minutes ago
 UAE President issues Federal Decree granting Omar ..

UAE President issues Federal Decree granting Omar Habtoor Al Darei rank of Minis ..

55 minutes ago
 Mauritania celebrates 10th Nouakchott Arabic Poetr ..

Mauritania celebrates 10th Nouakchott Arabic Poetry Festival

1 hour ago
Humanity is at pivotal moment 25 years into millen ..

Humanity is at pivotal moment 25 years into millennium: Al Gergawi

1 hour ago
 UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Meets Pakis ..

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Meets Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz ..

2 hours ago
 Actress Nazish Jahangir reveals she missed ill-fat ..

Actress Nazish Jahangir reveals she missed ill-fated Karachi flight in 2020

2 hours ago
 WGS, TIME honour AI pioneers at Dubai’s Museum o ..

WGS, TIME honour AI pioneers at Dubai’s Museum of the Future

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Law finalizes summary for appointment ..

Ministry of Law finalizes summary for appointment of seven new apex judges

2 hours ago
 Jawaher Al Qasimi Collection enriches Sharjah's cu ..

Jawaher Al Qasimi Collection enriches Sharjah's cultural identity

2 hours ago

More Stories From World