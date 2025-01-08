Open Menu

Pakistan Business Council Dubai Hosts Reception For Newly Elected Board Of Directors

Ijaz Ahmad Published January 08, 2025 | 01:03 PM

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8 January, 2025):
A prestigious reception was organized at the Pakistan Association Dubai to honor the newly elected Board of Directors of the Pakistan Business Council (PBC) Dubai.

The event's chief guest was the Consul General of Pakistan, Hussain Muhammad, alongside prominent Pakistani personalities, former and current board members, and community dignitaries.
The attendees included Press Counselor Muhammad Saleh, President of Markaz Pakistan Sharjah Chaudhry Khalid Hussain, former PBC Chairman Iqbal Dawood, Election Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Tabani, PBC Ahmed Shaikhani, Counselor Nabeel Rashid, and other notable figures.
Participants congratulated the newly elected directors, including Shabbir Merchant, Noor Kareem Afridi, Iftikhar Ali Tattla, Muhammad Saleem Zakaria, Kamran Ahmed Riaz, Khurram Khawaja, and Umar Shehzad.

Consul General Hussain Muhammad praised the outgoing board for their dedication and emphasized that the new leadership would steer the council toward greater success.

He highlighted the strong ties between Pakistan and the UAE, built on mutual respect and shared aspirations, and urged the new board to identify and promote sectors for mutual benefit.
Newly elected Chairman Shabbir Merchant vowed to bring positive change to the council or step down.

He expressed his commitment to uniting all members, including those from Abu Dhabi and Sharjah business councils, and working collaboratively. Merchant highlighted the capabilities of the new team, consisting of young and renowned professionals, and their role in strengthening trade relations between Pakistan and the UAE.
Former Chairman Iqbal Dawood reflected on his tenure, attributing the council’s achievements to teamwork and encouraging the new team to build on the foundation laid by their predecessors.
The event concluded with members pledging their full support to the newly elected chairman and a focus on increasing membership, especially among businesswomen, to expand the council's reach and impact.

