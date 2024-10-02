Pakistan Business Council Sharjah Holds Inaugural Meeting, Elects New Leadership

Sharjah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2 October, 2024) :

On 29th September 2024, an important meeting of Pakistan Business Council Sharjah was held. The participating founding members Dr. SM Tahir, Syed Saleem Akhtar, Mr.

Khalid Hussain Chaudhry, Mr. Aamir Hasan, Mr. Salman Wasal, Raja Sarfaraz, Haji Muhammad Yasin, Mr. Sajid Cheema, Syed Azizullah Asif, Mr. Sohail Khawar, Mr. Safdar Rashid, Ms. Farzana Mansoor, Mr.

Muhammad Farooq, Mian Umar Ibrahim, Mr. Zaheer Ahmed, Mr. Khawar Hussain, Mr. Ali Rafay, Syed Asif Zaman and Dr. Hadi Shahid unanimously elected the office bearers, the detail is as under:

• Mr.

Khalid Hussain Chaudhry - Director Advisory board

• Mr. Khawar Hussain - Director Media Committee

• Ms. Farzana Mansoor - Director Women Wing

• Mr. Zaheer Ahmed - Director Event Committee

• Mr.

Safdar Rashid - Director Coordination

• Haji Muhammad Yasin - Director Membership

• Mr. Muhammad Farooq - Director Finance

• Mian Umar Ibrahim was also given new responsibilities as Director Executive Committee

• According to the unanimous decision Dr.

SM Tahir was elected as Chairman, Syed Saleem Akhtar as First Vice Chairman, Mr. Amir Hassan as Second Vice Chairman and Mr. Salman Wasal Muhammad was elected as the Honorary Secretary

On this occasion, the newly elected officials promised to improve investment and trade relations between Pakistani business people and bring up to a stronger level.

It was assured that all the efforts will be made to increase trade and investments opportunities between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates. The participants emphasized to plan business activities and seminars in the future through unity and consensus of all the respected members.

The participants aimed to develop a website of Pakistan Business Council, Sharjah which will provide all the necessary details of the Pakistani business professionals