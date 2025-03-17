Open Menu

Pakistan Business Council Sharjah Hosts Prestigious Suhoor Gathering With Dignitaries And Business Leaders

Ijaz Ahmad Published March 17, 2025 | 06:07 PM

Event Highlights Economic Growth, Investment Opportunities, and Bilateral Ties

Sharjah: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17 March, 2025)
The Pakistan Business Council Sharjah (PBCS) hosted an exclusive Suhoor gathering on March 11, 2025, at Coral Beach Resort, Sharjah. The event brought together distinguished dignitaries, business leaders, and community members to celebrate the spirit of Ramadan while fostering meaningful networking and business collaborations.
His Excellency Hussain Muhammad, Consul General of Pakistan, attended as the Chief Guest.

In his keynote address, he highlighted Pakistan’s rapid economic transformation and the government’s initiatives to attract foreign investment through regulatory reforms, incentives, and an improved business environment.

He encouraged UAE-based investors to explore emerging opportunities in Pakistan, emphasizing mutual growth and bilateral cooperation.
The event saw the participation of several high-profile guests, including:
Sheikh Muhammad Jamal Al Qasimi, Member of the Ruling Family of Sharjah
Ahmed Mohamed Obaid Al Naboodah, board Member, Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry
Dr.

Khalid Omar Al Midfa, Chairman, Al Thigah Club for Handicapped
Dr. Abdullah Salem bin Hamouda Al Ketbi, Deputy Chairman, Sharjah Municipal Council
Abdelrahman Bin Taliah, Director of Corporate Government Affairs, Air Arabia
Amjad Awad Al Karim, Section Head, Business Groups, Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry
These dignitaries reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening UAE-Pakistan trade relations and supporting collaborative business ventures.
The PBCS leadership, including Dr.

S.M. Tahir (Chairman), Syed Saleem Akhtar (Vice Chairman), and Mr. Amir Hassan (Vice Chairman), extended a warm welcome to the attendees. They reiterated the council’s mission to enhance business connectivity and strengthen the Pakistani business community in the UAE.
The Suhoor gathering served as a platform for meaningful dialogue, fostering deeper economic ties and paving the way for future investment opportunities between the UAE and Pakistan.

