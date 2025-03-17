- Home
- World
- Pakistan Business Council Sharjah Hosts Prestigious Suhoor Gathering with Dignitaries and Business L ..
Pakistan Business Council Sharjah Hosts Prestigious Suhoor Gathering With Dignitaries And Business Leaders
Ijaz Ahmad Published March 17, 2025 | 06:07 PM
Event Highlights Economic Growth, Investment Opportunities, and Bilateral Ties
Sharjah: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17 March, 2025)
The Pakistan Business Council Sharjah (PBCS) hosted an exclusive Suhoor gathering on March 11, 2025, at Coral Beach Resort, Sharjah. The event brought together distinguished dignitaries, business leaders, and community members to celebrate the spirit of Ramadan while fostering meaningful networking and business collaborations.
His Excellency Hussain Muhammad, Consul General of Pakistan, attended as the Chief Guest.
In his keynote address, he highlighted Pakistan’s rapid economic transformation and the government’s initiatives to attract foreign investment through regulatory reforms, incentives, and an improved business environment.
He encouraged UAE-based investors to explore emerging opportunities in Pakistan, emphasizing mutual growth and bilateral cooperation.
The event saw the participation of several high-profile guests, including:
Sheikh Muhammad Jamal Al Qasimi, Member of the Ruling Family of Sharjah
Ahmed Mohamed Obaid Al Naboodah, board Member, Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry
Dr.
Khalid Omar Al Midfa, Chairman, Al Thigah Club for Handicapped
Dr. Abdullah Salem bin Hamouda Al Ketbi, Deputy Chairman, Sharjah Municipal Council
Abdelrahman Bin Taliah, Director of Corporate Government Affairs, Air Arabia
Amjad Awad Al Karim, Section Head, Business Groups, Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry
These dignitaries reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening UAE-Pakistan trade relations and supporting collaborative business ventures.
The PBCS leadership, including Dr.
S.M. Tahir (Chairman), Syed Saleem Akhtar (Vice Chairman), and Mr. Amir Hassan (Vice Chairman), extended a warm welcome to the attendees. They reiterated the council’s mission to enhance business connectivity and strengthen the Pakistani business community in the UAE.
The Suhoor gathering served as a platform for meaningful dialogue, fostering deeper economic ties and paving the way for future investment opportunities between the UAE and Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Business Council Sharjah Hosts Prestigious Suhoor Gathering with Dignit ..
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Attends Ramadan Suhoor at Ismaili Centre Dubai, H ..
Grand Iftar Dinner Honoring Journalists in Ajman
No proposal to increase salaries, pensions under consideration this year: FinMin
Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center hosts first 'Rescue Night' event
Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution to regulate free zone establishments opera ..
SBA strengthens emirate’s presence in global literary scene at London Book Fai ..
DHA adopts new standards to enhance mental health services, patient safety
Sharjah’s AED25 billion coastal development to enhance emirate's real estate l ..
Dubai WoodShow 2025 to convene global industry leaders
ADEK licenses 15 new private nurseries across emirate
Saif Mohammed Al Midfa appointed to WTCA’s Conferences and Exhibitions Advisor ..
More Stories From World
-
Pakistan Business Council Sharjah Hosts Prestigious Suhoor Gathering with Dignitaries and Business L ..57 seconds ago
-
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Attends Ramadan Suhoor at Ismaili Centre Dubai, Highlights Community ..5 minutes ago
-
Grand Iftar Dinner Honoring Journalists in Ajman5 minutes ago
-
Seven projects opened for Feedback through 'Istitlaa' Platform18 minutes ago
-
Iceland volcano could erupt at any moment, expert warns18 minutes ago
-
China’s private rocket firm launches eight satellites into space19 minutes ago
-
China's new consumption policies cover stock, real estate stability for first time28 minutes ago
-
Madinah Bus App offers convenient travel during Ramadan28 minutes ago
-
New Gwadar Airport to unleash full potential, become air bridge between Gwadar, regional countries: ..29 minutes ago
-
Chinese delegation visits Austria for business cooperation39 minutes ago
-
Chinese official calls for advancing legacy of 1995 World Conference on Women48 minutes ago
-
CPC delegation visits Panama49 minutes ago