Pakistan Calls For Addressing Multiple Challenges World's Oceans Face
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 13, 2024 | 12:00 PM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Pakistan Wednesday underscored the need for overcoming the challenges facing the world's oceans, which sustain life on Earth, saying climate change is warming the seas, disrupting weather patterns, and altering marine ecosystems.
"Marine biodiversity is suffering from over-exploitation and ocean acidification, with over one-third of fish stocks harvested unsustainably," Ambassador Usman Jadoon, deputy permanent representative of Pakistan to the United Nations, told a meeting of the parties to U.N. Law of the Sea Convention (UNCLOS).
"Coastal waters are polluted with chemicals, plastics, and other waste," Ambassador Jadoon said.
Additionally, he said, climate change is warming the oceans, disrupting weather patterns and currents, and altering marine ecosystems.
The 1982 Law of the Sea Convention sets forth a comprehensive legal framework for the use and protection of the sea, the seabed and subsoil, and the marine environment, including both natural and cultural resources.
Ambassador Jadoon underscored the importance of the work of UNCLOS's three bodies -- the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS), the Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf (CLCS), and the International Seabed Authority (ISA), saying they were dealing with the issues before them.
He also praised the work of ITLOS and acknowledged its advisory opinion on climate change and international law, which underscores the obligations of States Parties under UNCLOS to mitigate marine pollution from greenhouse gas emissions.
Ambassador Jadoon reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to UNLOS and its 1994 Implementing Agreement on the 30th anniversary of its entry into force.
He also reiterated Pakistan’s support of the 2030 Agenda, including Sustainable Development Goal 14, on the conservation and sustainable use of oceans.
APP/ift
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 June 2024
Govt earmarks Rs 267,952 mln for various ongoing, new schemes of power sector
Science & Technology sector receives allocation of Rs. 7,000 million in PSDP 202 ..
Rs. 25,000 million allocated for PAEC in PSDP 2024-25
BISE staffers sports competitions concluded
Rs. 765 million allocated for National Heritage & Culture Division
Govt earmarks Rs. 7,257.997 million for Aviation Division in PSDP 2024-25
Govt allocates Rs. 9,870.000 million for Interior Ministry in PSDP 2024-25
Increased allocation for SUPARCO reflect country’s commitment to enhance space ..
LHC summons top police officers over harassment to ATC judge
Govt specifies Rs 566,612 mln for various ongoing hydel and new projects of wate ..
More Stories From World
-
China, New Zealand must avoid 'chasm' in relations: Premier Li8 minutes ago
-
Boeing faces deadline to rebut possible US prosecution18 minutes ago
-
New Zealand face T20 World Cup exit after West Indies defeat28 minutes ago
-
Cricket: West Indies v New Zealand T20 World Cup scores28 minutes ago
-
Rural India runs dry as thirsty megacity Mumbai sucks water58 minutes ago
-
Fires, tear gas as Argentine police clash with protesters1 hour ago
-
UK's Labour pitches for power with promise of growth1 hour ago
-
China Premier Li starts New Zealand, Australia visits1 hour ago
-
Celtics on brink of NBA title after 106-99 win over Mavericks2 hours ago
-
Celtics on brink of NBA title after 106-99 win over Mavericks2 hours ago
-
Germany braced for Euro 2024 kick-off with France, England the favourites2 hours ago
-
Pakistan urges Int'l law enforcement to address issue of missing persons, including those in IIOJK3 hours ago