Pakistan calls for boosting UN peacekeeping missions' role to deal with conflicts

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Pakistan has called for strengthening the role and capacity of UN peacekeeping in hotspots around the world, saying the missions must be part of the effort to address and resolve underlying causes of conflict that the blue helmets monitor.

"A peacekeeping mission must be part of an overall 'political strategy' that seeks to address and resolve the underlying causes of conflict and violence -- the presence of criminal and terrorist organizations, environmental factors, development deficits, ethnic and tribal differences," Ambassador Munir Akram told the General Assembly'd Fourth Committee, which deal with special political and decolonization issues.

Speaking in the debate on United Nations peacekeeping operations, which mark their seventy-fifth anniversary this year, the Pakistani envoy said that the U.N.'s flagship activity was a "success story."

Pakistan, he said, has contributed more than 230,000 personnel to 47 peacekeeping missions over the years, in addition to hosting one of the first such operations — the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP), which observes the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in disputed Jammu and Kashmir.

"Today," Ambassador Akram said, "we also pay homage to the 4314 UN peacekeepers from 130 countries who have made the ultimate sacrifice, in the service of the world peace-- among them 171 Pakistani peacekeepers."

"The UN’s blue helmets have emerged as the guarantors of peace and harbingers of stability in several parts of the world,' the Pakistani envoy said.

Noting the dangers of improvised explosive devices as well as information and disinformation campaigns, he called for accountability for attacks against peacekeepers.

"We are also concerned by the increased misinformation and disinformation against UN Peacekeeping Missions and Peacekeepers which pose a threat to safety and Security of Peacekeepers," he added.

The United Nations, he said, must meet its financial obligations towards troop- and police-contributing countries, concurring with the UN Secretary-General’s call for a serious reflection on the future of peacekeeping and the need to move towards nimble missions with forward-looking exit strategies.

"The distinction between peacekeeping and peace enforcement must always remain clear and distinct" Ambassador Akram emphasized, adding that an enforcement mission would require strong and clear mandates, adequately trained, experienced and equipped troops, allocation of the substantial resources which such missions require, and above all, the cooperation of the host government.

In this context, he said the role of regional organizations could play a critical role in peace enforcement efforts.

Pakistan, Ambassador Akram said, would work with the UN and all interested States to further develop the concept of peace enforcement.

"We must do everything possible to strengthen their (UN peacekeepers') role and capacity and ensure their success," he added

APP/ift