- Home
- World
- Pakistan calls for capacity building support to developing nations for their economic growth
Pakistan Calls For Capacity Building Support To Developing Nations For Their Economic Growth
Umer Jamshaid Published February 15, 2025 | 02:10 PM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Pakistan has underscored the need for capacity-building support to developing countries that helps communities and organizations develop the skills and resources they need to adapt and thrive.
Speaking at the Annual Parliamentary Hearing, a joint initiative between the President of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), Senator Farooq Naek also said private sector financing can play a key role in bridging the SDG (Sustainable Development Goals) financing gap,
He said that governments can leverage blended finance mechanisms combining public funds with private capital to support development projects that have a strong social or environmental impact but are perceived as too risky for private investors.
Senator Naek, who is heading a six-member parliamentary delegation to the two-day IPU Hearing, was delivering his remarks at a session devoted
to "Private investment for the SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): The role of private long-term investment and of international finance", at the UN headquarters on Friday.
The Pakistani delegate said that incentivizing the private sector to invest in developing countries while mitigating its potential negative consequences, is a delicate balancing act.
"On the one hand, private sector investment drives economic growth, innovation, and job creation. On the other hand, unchecked or poorly managed private investment can lead to environmental degradation, social inequalities, and economic volatility," he said.
In order to incentivize private sector investment, Senator Farooq outlined several policy actions such as crafting clear, consistent, predictable and enforceable laws that outline the rules of investment; offering targeted tax breaks or subsidies to promote private investment in sectors that align with national development goals; investing in public-private partnerships (PPPs) and incentivising adherence to environmental, social and governance standards.
He urged the governments to leverage blended finance mechanisms that combine public funds with private capital to support development projects that have a strong social or environmental impact but are perceived as too risky for private investors.
"In order to foster innovation and job creation, they can support SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) through low-interest loans and guarantees," he added.
APP/ift
Recent Stories
Fawad Chaudhry slaps PTI leader Barrister Shoaib Shaheen at Adiala jail gate
UAE President, VPs congratulate Serbian President on National Day
UAE launches landmark US$60 million initiative to expand accessible education fo ..
India, US to double bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030
Bolivia’s heavy rains claim 28 lives as death toll rises
Indonesia hands lengthy sentences to Javan rhino poachers
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 February 2025
RAK Ruler welcomes Michigan Governor, witnesses signing of agreement aimed at dr ..
UAE Wrestling Federation launches new strategy to enhance sport of wrestling
World’s best triathletes to descend on Hudayriyat Island for Modon World Triat ..
UAE broadens visa-on-arrival to Indian nationals
More Stories From World
-
Pakistan calls for capacity building support to developing nations for their economic growth6 minutes ago
-
Togo holds first-ever senate vote despite opposition outcry6 minutes ago
-
Artists try to make Cameroon sing a different tune15 minutes ago
-
Spanish tourist hotspot Malaga to ban horse-drawn carriages15 minutes ago
-
Lebanon president vows punishment for attackers of UN peacekeeper15 minutes ago
-
Taiwan air force grounds training jets after crash15 minutes ago
-
Ukrainians mark Valentine's Day with tears15 minutes ago
-
Major fire breaks out in luxury London hotel25 minutes ago
-
Golf: PGA Genesis Invitational scores25 minutes ago
-
UK's Starmer set to visit Trump shortly25 minutes ago
-
Argentine court issues warrants for Myanmar officials accused of Rohingya 'genocide'25 minutes ago
-
'No point negotiating' with Putin, says Navalny's widow26 minutes ago