Pakistan calls for dialogue as UNGA adopt two competing resolutions on Ukraine war; abstains on texts

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Pakistan Monday called for ending the war between Russia and Ukraine through dialogue and diplomacy as the UN General Assembly adopted two competing resolutions on the 3rd anniversary of the raging conflict.

"As a country that has seen and suffered the consequences of prolonged conflict in our neighbourhood, Pakistan has consistently advocated immediate cessation of hostilities, and resumption of dialogue to achieve a just, lasting and durable solution to this conflict," Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, alternate permanent representative of Pakistan, told the 193-member Assembly which adopted a EU-backed resolution and a U.S. text that seek to an end the war but with difference strategies.

Pakistan abstained on both the resolutions.

In a significant development, the US was forced to abstain on its resolution it drafted after the Assembly agreed to amendments proposed by European states.

The amendments made to the US resolution included adding references to the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia and a just, lasting and comprehensive peace in line with the founding UN Charter and reaffirming the UN's support for Ukraine's sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity.

The amended US-drafted resolution 'Path to Peace' won 93 votes in favour, while 73 states abstained and eight voted no.

The US put forward its text on Friday, pitting it against Ukraine and European allies who spent the past month negotiating with their own resolution.

The General Assembly also adopted the resolution drafted by Ukraine and European countries on Monday with 93 votes in favor, 65 abstentions and 18 no votes.

In his remarks, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad spoke of Pakistan's deep concern over the ongoing that has caused immense human suffering and massive damage to infrastructure, economy and society, noting also the vast consequences for the global economy and particularly for the developing countries.

"Pakistan’s position on this, as other conflicts, is based on adherence to the principles of the UN Charter – self-determination for peoples, respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states, and non-acquisition of territory by the threat or use of force," he told delegates in packed hall of the Assembly, urging states to implement international agreements, and abide by their respective obligations, and, respond to the legitimate security interests of all states.

Regretting that the principles of the UN Charter have not been universally or consistently applied, the Pakistani envoy highlighted that these principles have been flagrantly violated, for over seven decades, in the brutal foreign occupation of Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine.

"The resolutions of the Security Council calling for the exercise of the right to self-determination by the peoples of Kashmir and Palestine remain to be implemented, imperiling international peace and security. International law and Justice must be upheld everywhere," he warned.

"We believe the conflict in Ukraine could have been averted through dialogue and diplomacy. It must be brought to an end now, urgently, through constructive and inclusive diplomacy."

Pakistan, Ambassador Asim Ahmad endorsed the call for an urgent and swift end to the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

Welcoming the early mediatory efforts by Turkiye, he said Pakistan also saw value in the endeavour of some countries from the Global South to promote a peaceful settlement, noting also the recent high-level contacts between the US and Russian leadership, and commend Saudi Arabia's role in facilitating dialogue and diplomacy.

"Pakistan stands ready to play a constructive role in this Assembly, in the Security Council and in other forums to promote effective and inclusive diplomatic endeavours aimed at bringing a swift end to this conflict, in accordance with international law and the UN Charter," Ambassador Asim Ahmad added.

