Pakistan Calls For Making Gaza Women Part Of Devastated Enclave's Reconstruction Strategy
Faizan Hashmi Published March 12, 2025 | 09:50 AM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) Expressing solidarity with the suffering people of Gaza, Pakistan has called for involving women in the reconstruction of the war-shattered enclave as also in peace-building efforts.
Speaking at a event on the sidelines of the UN Commission on the Status of Women, Dr. Nafisa Shah, a member of Pakistan's National Assembly and Chairperson of the Gender Mainstreaming Committee, urged the world community to make a strong case for incorporating Palestinian women part of the solution.
At the outset, she welcomed the event, organized by the Arab League and UN Women, as "timely", noting that it was dedicated to the women of Gaza and the Palestinian cause.
"As a woman’s voice from my country, I pay tribute to the valiant struggles of women as they face displacement, violence, homelessness," the Pakistani delegate said.
Acknowledging the urgent need for Gaza's rebuilding, Dr. Nafisa Shah said, "We want to emphasize
that reconstruction without the restoration of an independent homeland, justice and freedom for the Palestinians may not bring lasting peace."
In this regard, Dr Nafisa Shah reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state, with East Jerusalem as its capital, as a fundamental step toward achieving peace and stability in the region.
"In the face of the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Pakistan expresses its unwavering solidarity with the men, women and families of Gaza who are enduring unimaginable hardships facing the brunt of war crimes at the behest of the occupying power."
"To the women, let me say that I want you to know that pain does not present you as victims, but each tear, each drop of blood, every mark and scar inflicted by the occupier, counts as a testimony to your historical and stellar struggle for justice and for freedom," Dr. Nafisa Shah said.
"Our empathy is not only an expression of sympathy but a statement of solidarity."
The Pakistani delegate urged the global community to unite in support of the Palestinian cause, advocating for their rights and dignity.
"Together, we can work towards a future where peace prevails, and the voices of women are heard and respected in the pursuit of justice for all Palestinians".
We stand with you, and we will continue to advocate for your rights and for a peaceful resolution that honours the aspirations of the Palestinian people."
APP/ift
