Open Menu

Pakistan Calls Nowruz A Time Of 'renewal, Togetherness' At New York Ceremony

Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2025 | 09:22 PM

Pakistan calls Nowruz a time of 'renewal, togetherness' at New York ceremony

Pakistan has underscored the importance of Nowruz, which heralds the onset of the festive spring season, saying the event symbolizes the spirit of renewal, self-reflection and gratitude

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Pakistan has underscored the importance of Nowruz, which heralds the onset of the festive spring season, saying the event symbolizes the spirit of renewal, self-reflection and gratitude.

"Nowruz reminds us that just as the Indus has flowed through the ages, carrying the legacy of our ancestors, so too must we carry forward the traditions of unity, peace, and cultural richness,"Ambassador Munir Akram told a special ceremony at the U.N. Headquarters in New York to mark International Day of Nowruz.

The ceremony was sponsored by Pakistan, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, India, Iran, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

In a video message to mark the occasion, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who is in Geneva, said that Nowruz "inspires us to bridge divides and foster unity; to commit to peace, dialogue and mutual respect; and to protect the planet and live in harmony with nature."

"As the world renews itself this spring, let us remember that every new year, and every day, is a chance for a new start; a chance to do things differently; an opportunity to build a better world," the UN chief added.

In his remarks, Ambassador Akram, permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN, also said, "As the earth awakens from its winter slumber and the colours of spring return, we welcome Nowruz—a festival of renewal, resilience, and togetherness."

In Pakistan, he said, from the serene valleys of Gilgit-Baltistan to the historic lands of Balochistan, and from the ancient Indus Valley—the cradle of one of the world’s earliest civilizations—Baharan is more than just a seasonal shift, it is a symbol of perseverance, a testament to the enduring spirit of our people, woven into our heritage for thousands of years.

Noting that Nowruz arrives in the sacred month of Ramzan this yrear, Ambassador Akram said, "Just as fasting purifies the soul, spring purifies the earth, reminding us that no hardship is permanent, and every challenge holds the seed of a new beginning."

"Of course as we celebrate, we cannot ignore the pain of our brothers and sisters around the world," he said, adding, "Just as spring teaches us that darkness is never eternal, we stand in solidarity with all those who await their season of justice and peace."

"Let it remind us that true renewal comes not just with the changing of seasons but with the choices we make—to stand for justice, to bridge divides, and to foster harmony across borders and this is our function here at the United Nations.

"May this Nowruz, in the spirit of Ramzan, bring light to the weary, strength to the oppressed, and hope to all," the Pakistani envoy added.

An estimated 300 million people worldwide celebrate Nowruz, which is also inscribed on the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization’s (UNESCO) Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

APP/ift

Recent Stories

RTA completes rapid enhancements to expand traffic ..

RTA completes rapid enhancements to expand traffic capacity on Sheikh Zayed Road

8 minutes ago
 UAE mediation efforts succeed with new exchange of ..

UAE mediation efforts succeed with new exchange of 350 captives between Russia a ..

38 minutes ago
 TikTok makes personalizing security settings easie ..

TikTok makes personalizing security settings easier

51 minutes ago
 Dubai Health hosts Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Tr ..

Dubai Health hosts Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust to enhance collaboration i ..

1 hour ago
 DIG Tariq pays surprise visit to PS Noon

DIG Tariq pays surprise visit to PS Noon

1 hour ago
 Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood assumed interim charge as ..

Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood assumed interim charge as Rector of Virtual University

1 hour ago
Police officer faces suspension for taking drink w ..

Police officer faces suspension for taking drink without payment

1 hour ago
 Akbari market restoration starts with CM approval

Akbari market restoration starts with CM approval

1 hour ago
 Govt addressing terrorism issues with iron hands: ..

Govt addressing terrorism issues with iron hands: Kiyani

1 hour ago
 Army Chief General Asim Munir's "Hard State" Decla ..

Army Chief General Asim Munir's "Hard State" Declaration Vision will yield long- ..

2 hours ago
 Mishal Yousafzai’s case: IHC judge expresses con ..

Mishal Yousafzai’s case: IHC judge expresses concerns over judiciary’s indep ..

2 hours ago
 Jemima Goldsmith expresses solidarity with Palesti ..

Jemima Goldsmith expresses solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza

2 hours ago

More Stories From World