Pakistan calls Nowruz a time of 'renewal, togetherness' at New York ceremony

Pakistan has underscored the importance of Nowruz, which heralds the onset of the festive spring season, saying the event symbolizes the spirit of renewal, self-reflection and gratitude

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Pakistan has underscored the importance of Nowruz, which heralds the onset of the festive spring season, saying the event symbolizes the spirit of renewal, self-reflection and gratitude.

"Nowruz reminds us that just as the Indus has flowed through the ages, carrying the legacy of our ancestors, so too must we carry forward the traditions of unity, peace, and cultural richness,"Ambassador Munir Akram told a special ceremony at the U.N. Headquarters in New York to mark International Day of Nowruz.

The ceremony was sponsored by Pakistan, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, India, Iran, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

In a video message to mark the occasion, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who is in Geneva, said that Nowruz "inspires us to bridge divides and foster unity; to commit to peace, dialogue and mutual respect; and to protect the planet and live in harmony with nature."

"As the world renews itself this spring, let us remember that every new year, and every day, is a chance for a new start; a chance to do things differently; an opportunity to build a better world," the UN chief added.

In his remarks, Ambassador Akram, permanent representative of Pakistan to the UN, also said, "As the earth awakens from its winter slumber and the colours of spring return, we welcome Nowruz—a festival of renewal, resilience, and togetherness."

In Pakistan, he said, from the serene valleys of Gilgit-Baltistan to the historic lands of Balochistan, and from the ancient Indus Valley—the cradle of one of the world’s earliest civilizations—Baharan is more than just a seasonal shift, it is a symbol of perseverance, a testament to the enduring spirit of our people, woven into our heritage for thousands of years.

Noting that Nowruz arrives in the sacred month of Ramzan this yrear, Ambassador Akram said, "Just as fasting purifies the soul, spring purifies the earth, reminding us that no hardship is permanent, and every challenge holds the seed of a new beginning."

"Of course as we celebrate, we cannot ignore the pain of our brothers and sisters around the world," he said, adding, "Just as spring teaches us that darkness is never eternal, we stand in solidarity with all those who await their season of justice and peace."

"Let it remind us that true renewal comes not just with the changing of seasons but with the choices we make—to stand for justice, to bridge divides, and to foster harmony across borders and this is our function here at the United Nations.

"May this Nowruz, in the spirit of Ramzan, bring light to the weary, strength to the oppressed, and hope to all," the Pakistani envoy added.

An estimated 300 million people worldwide celebrate Nowruz, which is also inscribed on the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization’s (UNESCO) Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

APP/ift