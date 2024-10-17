BRUSSELS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) The Embassy of Pakistan in Brussels organized a webinar in which Chargé d'Affaires Faraz Zaidi emphasized the importance of enhancing Pakistan’s pharmaceutical exports to Belgium, highlighting the sector’s untapped potential.

The webinar titled “Opportunities for Pakistan in the Pharmaceutical Sector of Belgium” was held in collaboration with the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).

The event attracted significant participation from leading Pakistani pharmaceutical companies, with over 35 CEOs and directors attending the session.

The Chargé d'Affaires underscored the Embassy’s commitment to fostering stronger trade relations between the two countries, particularly in high-value sectors such as pharmaceuticals.

Bilal Khan, Trade and Investment Attaché, provided insights into the current state of bilateral trade between Pakistan and Belgium.

He discussed key trends and opportunities for Pakistani pharmaceutical exporters and urged stakeholders to leverage Belgium’s position as a hub for pharmaceutical innovation in Europe.

The webinar also featured guest speakers from Belgium, Eric and Olivier, who delivered a detailed presentation on the regulatory framework governing the Belgian pharmaceutical industry.

Their insights covered critical aspects, including registration processes, market entry strategies, and compliance standards, providing participants with practical knowledge to enhance their export readiness.

Speaking on the occasion, Faraz Zaidi remarked, “Belgium presents a promising opportunity for Pakistan’s pharmaceutical sector to expand its footprint in Europe.

He said that the webinar was part of the embassy's continued efforts to facilitate Pakistani businesses in accessing international markets and strengthening trade ties with Belgium.

The session concluded with an interactive Q&A, where participants engaged with the speakers to explore specific opportunities and challenges related to the Belgian market.

The embassy reaffirmed its commitment to providing ongoing support to pharmaceutical companies seeking to expand into Belgium.

This collaborative effort between the Embassy of Pakistan and TDAP reflects the Government of Pakistan’s broader agenda to diversify exports and promote high-growth sectors in international markets.