Pakistan Charge D'Affaires Highlights Opportunities For Pakistani Pharma Exports To Europe
Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2024 | 05:00 PM
BRUSSELS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) The Embassy of Pakistan in Brussels organized a webinar in which Chargé d'Affaires Faraz Zaidi emphasized the importance of enhancing Pakistan’s pharmaceutical exports to Belgium, highlighting the sector’s untapped potential.
The webinar titled “Opportunities for Pakistan in the Pharmaceutical Sector of Belgium” was held in collaboration with the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP).
The event attracted significant participation from leading Pakistani pharmaceutical companies, with over 35 CEOs and directors attending the session.
The Chargé d'Affaires underscored the Embassy’s commitment to fostering stronger trade relations between the two countries, particularly in high-value sectors such as pharmaceuticals.
Bilal Khan, Trade and Investment Attaché, provided insights into the current state of bilateral trade between Pakistan and Belgium.
He discussed key trends and opportunities for Pakistani pharmaceutical exporters and urged stakeholders to leverage Belgium’s position as a hub for pharmaceutical innovation in Europe.
The webinar also featured guest speakers from Belgium, Eric and Olivier, who delivered a detailed presentation on the regulatory framework governing the Belgian pharmaceutical industry.
Their insights covered critical aspects, including registration processes, market entry strategies, and compliance standards, providing participants with practical knowledge to enhance their export readiness.
Speaking on the occasion, Faraz Zaidi remarked, “Belgium presents a promising opportunity for Pakistan’s pharmaceutical sector to expand its footprint in Europe.
He said that the webinar was part of the embassy's continued efforts to facilitate Pakistani businesses in accessing international markets and strengthening trade ties with Belgium.
The session concluded with an interactive Q&A, where participants engaged with the speakers to explore specific opportunities and challenges related to the Belgian market.
The embassy reaffirmed its commitment to providing ongoing support to pharmaceutical companies seeking to expand into Belgium.
This collaborative effort between the Embassy of Pakistan and TDAP reflects the Government of Pakistan’s broader agenda to diversify exports and promote high-growth sectors in international markets.
Recent Stories
Champions Trophy 2025: India’s three group matches proposed at two venues in P ..
Indian woman mixes feces into food prepared for her employers
S80 LED TV: Redefining Entertainment
“Move A Step Ahead with OPPO A3: Premium Appearance, Slim Build, and 1000 nits ..
Cadets of Pakistan Naval Academy Shine at International Sailing Regatta in Brazi ..
Dubai Customs Shines at GITEX Global 2024 with Groundbreaking Innovations
Vivo Y28 Now Available 6GB + 6GB Extended RAM Variant
Empowering Experience through Digital, Humanizing Technology for All:
Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite becomes operational
PakVsEng: Sajid Khan’s seven-wicket haul restricts England to 291
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2024
More Stories From World
-
Indian woman mixes feces into food prepared for her employers7 minutes ago
-
Biden approves $4.5 bn in student debt relief as vote nears16 minutes ago
-
US B-2 bombers strike Huthi facilities in Yemen: military16 minutes ago
-
Embassy holds informative session on CBAM's impacts on Pakistan exports36 minutes ago
-
Lebanon crowdfunded ambulances under fire in Israel-Hezbollah war46 minutes ago
-
Conway puts New Zealand in lead after India bowled out for 461 hour ago
-
Hard talk on migration tops agenda at EU summit2 hours ago
-
Alcaraz will face 'difficult' clash with 'idol' Nadal2 hours ago
-
China urges 'political settlement' to resolve Korean peninsula tensions3 hours ago
-
China to almost double support for unfinished housing projects3 hours ago
-
Fiery Harris vows break from Biden in testy Fox interview3 hours ago
-
Asian markets rally, with eyes on China housing briefing3 hours ago