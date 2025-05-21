Open Menu

Pakistan, China Agree To Deepen BRI Cooperation, Extend CPEC To Afghanistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 21, 2025 | 11:20 AM

Pakistan, China agree to deepen BRI cooperation, extend CPEC to Afghanistan

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) The Foreign Ministers of Pakistan, China and Afghanistan on Wednesday agreed to deepen Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) cooperation and extend the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to Afghanistan.

The decision was made after Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister (DPM/FM), Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Member of the CPC Political Bureau & Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China, Wang Yi, and Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan, Amir Khan Muttaqi, held an informal trilateral meeting here, a Prime Minister's Office news release said.

The three Foreign Ministers reaffirmed trilateral cooperation as a vital platform to promote regional security and economic connectivity.

They discussed enhancing diplomatic engagement, strengthening communications, and taking practical steps to boost trade, infrastructure, and development as key drivers of shared prosperity.

The Ministers underscored their shared commitment to countering terrorism and fostering stability and development in the region.

It was agreed that the 6th Trilateral Foreign Ministers’ Meeting will be held in Kabul at an early, mutually convenient date.

Recent Stories

Four children killed, several injured in Balochist ..

Four children killed, several injured in Balochistan's Khuzdar bus blast

46 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 May 2025

3 hours ago
 Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges ..

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges PTI to change attitude for ta ..

12 hours ago
 Syed Asim Munir's promotion to Field Marshal: A la ..

Syed Asim Munir's promotion to Field Marshal: A landmark in Pakistan’s militar ..

12 hours ago
 Wali Khan congratulates Asim Munir on promotion to ..

Wali Khan congratulates Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal rank

12 hours ago
Balochistan govt committed to promote quality educ ..

Balochistan govt committed to promote quality education, restores 2800 schools: ..

12 hours ago
 Fire disrupts power supply in several areas

Fire disrupts power supply in several areas

12 hours ago
 Salik congratulates Syed Asim Munir on becoming Fi ..

Salik congratulates Syed Asim Munir on becoming Field Marshal

12 hours ago
 Aleem congratulates Syed Asim Munir on promotion t ..

Aleem congratulates Syed Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal

12 hours ago
 Mushaal lauds nation for supporting forces in rece ..

Mushaal lauds nation for supporting forces in recent Pak-India tension

12 hours ago
 CM reviews development progress, approves beautifi ..

CM reviews development progress, approves beautification projects for 17 distric ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World