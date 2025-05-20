Pakistan, China Agree To Deepen Linkages Between Political Parties
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2025 | 09:50 AM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday met with the Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (IDCPC), Liu Jianchao, here.
During the meeting, both leaders agreed to deepen linkages between the political parties of Pakistan and CPC.
The deputy prime minister appreciated China’s firm support to Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and issues of its core interest.
Liu Jianchao reiterated that as All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partner and ironclad friend, China would continue to prioritise its relations with Pakistan.
