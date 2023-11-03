Open Menu

Pakistan, China Established Solid Bilateral Relationship: Ambassador Haque

Umer Jamshaid Published November 03, 2023 | 10:30 AM

Pakistan, China established solid bilateral relationship: Ambassador Haque

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) Pakistan and China have established a solid bilateral relationship based on political mutual trust, strategic communication and practical cooperation, Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin Ul Haque said.

He also stressed the close cooperation between Pakistan and Sichuan, including through their sister cities.

Ambassador Haque inaugurated the Pakistan National Pavilion and attended the opening ceremony of the 9th Sichuan Agricultural Expo in Chengdu last week. Hu Yun, vice governor of Southwest China's Sichuan Province, presided over the opening ceremony, Global Times reported on Friday.

The exhibition hall introduced famous tourist attractions in Pakistan and more than 10 Pakistani companies showcased some agricultural products.

The exhibition hall attracted great interest from participants.

Pakistan is the guest of honour of this expo.

Pakistan's participation in the 2023 CIIE will inject new impetus into the ongoing agricultural cooperation between Pakistan and China.

Recently, the two sides reached five important agricultural agreements on the application of sanitary and phytosanitary measures, granting Pakistan access to the $30 billion market for cooked beef, dairy products, chilli peppers, cherries and other livestock products, which will help Pakistan expand its exports to China.

APP/asg

