Pakistan, China Reaffirm Commitment To Enhance Think Tanks, Academia Engagement

Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2025 | 12:10 AM

Pakistan, China reaffirm commitment to enhance think tanks, academia engagement

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) Pakistan Ambassador, Khalil Hashmi on Friday met Ms. Chen Bo, President, China Institute of International Studies - the research arm of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China.

During the meeting, the two sides noted the excellent bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and China, shared views on topics of mutual interest, and reaffirmed commitment to enhance engagement between think tanks and academia.

Senior officials from both the sides were present on the occasion.

Today, I met Ms. Chen Bo, President, China Institute of International Studies - the research arm of @MFA_China . We noted the excellent bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and China, shared views on topics of mutual interest, and reaffirmed our commitment to enhance engagement between think tanks and academia, Ambassador Hashmi posted on social media platform X after meeting.

APP/asg

