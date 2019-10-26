UrduPoint.com
Pakistan, China, Russia, US Agree To Meet For New Afghan Talks - Pakistani Diplomat

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 12:40 AM

Pakistan, China, Russia, US Agree to Meet for New Afghan Talks - Pakistani Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2019) Pakistan, China, Russia and the United States agreed on Friday to reconvene for Afghan talks at a later date, Pakistani Additional Foreign Secretary Muhemmed Aejaz told Sputnik in an interview.

Moscow hosted the four-way talks on Afghan peace on Friday. The envoys wrapped it up with a joint statement.

"I think that the joint statement concludes with this intention and this desire that the next round will be held, and as is the practice we agree on the venue and the date mutually through diplomatic channels. So, yes, it remains a very important forum and it will keep meeting as the need be," the senior diplomat, who headed the Pakistani delegation, said.

