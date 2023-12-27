Open Menu

Pakistan Committed To Protecting Rights Of Religious Minorities: Consul General Atozai

Umer Jamshaid Published December 27, 2023 | 02:50 PM

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Pakistan is committed to ensuring religious minorities' rights and welfare, Consul General Aamer Ahmed Atozai said at a ceremony held to celebrate, stressing that they enjoyed equal rights in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, he extended his greetings to the Christian community in the United States, saying that the spirit of the festive season is to share happiness and love.

A large number of the Pakistani-American Christian community members were among those who attended the celebration held at the Pakistani consulate in New York on Tuesday,

Consul General Atozai stated that Pakistan holds sacrosanct the principle of equal rights and freedom for all citizens, irrespective of belief or religion – a commitment based on the vision of Quaid-I-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and inviolable guarantees of the Constitution.

In this regard, he highlighted various steps taken by Pakistan to empower minorities and promote interfaith harmony.

He lauded the contribution made by the Pakistani-Christian community towards the socio-economic development of Pakistan and also the United States.

APP/ift

