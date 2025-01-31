Pakistan committed to strengthening its democratic institutions, economy: Ambassador Sheikh

- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2025 | 06:26 PM
The present Pakistan government is committed to strengthening the country's democratic institutions and stabilizing its economy, Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh told a gathering in Washington on Thursday
WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) The present Pakistan government is committed to strengthening the country's democratic institutions and stabilizing its economy, Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh told a gathering in Washington on Thursday.
Highlighting Pakistan’s economic recovery and the lucrative investment climate, the Pakistani envoy pointed to some key indicators including a significant reduction in inflation -- from 38% in May 2023 to 4.1% in December 202 -- saying the result was a testament to the government’s effective economic policies.
He was speaking at the "Ambassador Insider Series", a programme that allows people to meet with ambassadors and learn about the countries they represent. The series is hosted by The Washington Diplomat, a monthly newspaper.
Attending the event were members of US think-tank community, staffers at Capitol Hill, academicians, civil society and media representatives.
Emphasizing Pakistan's growing tech sector, the Ambassador said the country was the second-largest contributor to IT freelancing worldwide -- only behind the United States -- and underscored Pakistan’s cost and quality competitiveness that makes it an ideal partner for IT outsourcing.
The US-Pak trade ties remain strong, Ambassador Sheikh said, noting that the United States remains Pakistan’s largest trading partner. “Trade has been the most stable facet of our bilateral relationship; My foremost priority as Ambassador is to expand economic diplomacy and strengthen commercial linkages.”
Pakistan, he also said, has a competitive edge in manufacturing, particularly in sports goods and surgical instruments.
Responding to a question, the Ambassador said Pakistan was focusing on export-oriented and self-sustaining investments to avoid past foreign exchange challenges, stating, “We seek quality investments that generate their own revenue cycle.”
Describing CPEC as a transformative project connecting China with the Persian Gulf and African markets, he encouraged American companies to explore Pakistan’s trade incentives, citing examples of multinational corporations like Procter & Gamble, PepsiCo, and Nestle benefiting from Pakistan’s economic positioning.
Addressing concerns over regional security, Ambassador Sheikh reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfastness in its fight against terrorism, saying it has been both a frontline state and a victim of terrorism.
He drew attention to the legacy of militancy from the Afghan war era and said that Pakistan’s was making efforts to secure its porous borders.
With a new U.S. administration and Congress in place, Ambassador Sheikh has engaged with key U.S. policymakers, having met at least 40 congressmen and women in recent weeks, according to a press release of the Pakistani embassy. His outreach efforts focus on reconnecting with re-elected representatives and building new partnerships to enhance the longstanding relationship between Pakistan and the U.S., it said.
In this regard, he dismissed the notion of Pakistan being caught in a binary U.S.-China competition, asserting that his country serves as a bridge between the two global powers.
Pakistan was also vulnerable to climate change, describing the country as a “frontline state” in the global fight against the phenomenon -- much like it was in the war on terror, he said.
Pakistan, he said, was actively working with global financial institutions like the IMF and World Bank on a climate resilience strategy, shifting from reactive disaster response to proactive climate adaptation. The World Bank’s 10-year Country Partnership Framework for Pakistan includes a strong focus on climate resilience and gender-inclusive recovery efforts, ensuring women and girls who are disproportionately affected—receive targeted support, he added.
