Open Menu

Pakistan Committed To Strengthening Its Democratic Institutions, Economy: Ambassador Sheikh

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2025 | 06:26 PM

Pakistan committed to strengthening its democratic institutions, economy: Ambassador Sheikh

The present Pakistan government is committed to strengthening the country's democratic institutions and stabilizing its economy, Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh told a gathering in Washington on Thursday

WASHINGTON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) The present Pakistan government is committed to strengthening the country's democratic institutions and stabilizing its economy, Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh told a gathering in Washington on Thursday.

Highlighting Pakistan’s economic recovery and the lucrative investment climate, the Pakistani envoy pointed to some key indicators including a significant reduction in inflation -- from 38% in May 2023 to 4.1% in December 202 -- saying the result was a testament to the government’s effective economic policies.

He was speaking at the "Ambassador Insider Series", a programme that allows people to meet with ambassadors and learn about the countries they represent. The series is hosted by The Washington Diplomat, a monthly newspaper.

Attending the event were members of US think-tank community, staffers at Capitol Hill, academicians, civil society and media representatives.

Emphasizing Pakistan's growing tech sector, the Ambassador said the country was the second-largest contributor to IT freelancing worldwide -- only behind the United States -- and underscored Pakistan’s cost and quality competitiveness that makes it an ideal partner for IT outsourcing.

The US-Pak trade ties remain strong, Ambassador Sheikh said, noting that the United States remains Pakistan’s largest trading partner. “Trade has been the most stable facet of our bilateral relationship; My foremost priority as Ambassador is to expand economic diplomacy and strengthen commercial linkages.”

Pakistan, he also said, has a competitive edge in manufacturing, particularly in sports goods and surgical instruments.

Responding to a question, the Ambassador said Pakistan was focusing on export-oriented and self-sustaining investments to avoid past foreign exchange challenges, stating, “We seek quality investments that generate their own revenue cycle.”

Describing CPEC as a transformative project connecting China with the Persian Gulf and African markets, he encouraged American companies to explore Pakistan’s trade incentives, citing examples of multinational corporations like Procter & Gamble, PepsiCo, and Nestle benefiting from Pakistan’s economic positioning.

Addressing concerns over regional security, Ambassador Sheikh reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfastness in its fight against terrorism, saying it has been both a frontline state and a victim of terrorism.

He drew attention to the legacy of militancy from the Afghan war era and said that Pakistan’s was making efforts to secure its porous borders.

With a new U.S. administration and Congress in place, Ambassador Sheikh has engaged with key U.S. policymakers, having met at least 40 congressmen and women in recent weeks, according to a press release of the Pakistani embassy. His outreach efforts focus on reconnecting with re-elected representatives and building new partnerships to enhance the longstanding relationship between Pakistan and the U.S., it said.

In this regard, he dismissed the notion of Pakistan being caught in a binary U.S.-China competition, asserting that his country serves as a bridge between the two global powers.

Pakistan was also vulnerable to climate change, describing the country as a “frontline state” in the global fight against the phenomenon -- much like it was in the war on terror, he said.

Pakistan, he said, was actively working with global financial institutions like the IMF and World Bank on a climate resilience strategy, shifting from reactive disaster response to proactive climate adaptation. The World Bank’s 10-year Country Partnership Framework for Pakistan includes a strong focus on climate resilience and gender-inclusive recovery efforts, ensuring women and girls who are disproportionately affected—receive targeted support, he added.

APP/ift

Recent Stories

Parents urged to cooperate during anti polio drive ..

Parents urged to cooperate during anti polio drive in Abbottabad

3 minutes ago
 Digitization is must to ensure transparency, merit ..

Digitization is must to ensure transparency, merit: SACM

13 minutes ago
 SBP governor advises banks to promote climate resi ..

SBP governor advises banks to promote climate resilient, technology based agri- ..

13 minutes ago
 Revamped Gaddafi Stadium ready for ICC Champions T ..

Revamped Gaddafi Stadium ready for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

13 minutes ago
 Ali Khan Tareen and Kieron Pollard Invest in Crick ..

Ali Khan Tareen and Kieron Pollard Invest in Cricket Footwear Brand ME+U to Revo ..

35 minutes ago
 DGR leads delegation to Oman for talks on educatio ..

DGR leads delegation to Oman for talks on education, culture, heritage

1 hour ago
Champions Trophy conduct matter of prestige for Pa ..

Champions Trophy conduct matter of prestige for Pakistan: Naqvi

13 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 03 paisa against dollar

Rupee gains 03 paisa against dollar

13 minutes ago
 Dubai DET partners with Dubai Basketball to enhanc ..

Dubai DET partners with Dubai Basketball to enhance emirate’s position as glob ..

2 hours ago
 Stock markets close out turbulent week with gains

Stock markets close out turbulent week with gains

9 minutes ago
 Stock markets close out turbulent week with gains

Stock markets close out turbulent week with gains

9 minutes ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Nauru ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Nauru on Independence Day

3 hours ago

More Stories From World