Pakistan Condemns Terrorist Attack On Kabul Gurdwara

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 02:54 PM

Pakistan condemns terrorist attack on Kabul Gurdwara

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Wednesday strongly condemned the "heinous terrorist attack" on a Gurdwara in Kabul, resulting in loss of several lives and injuries to worshipers.

"Such despicable attacks have no political, religious or moral justification and must be rejected outright," the Foreign Office said in a statement issued here.

"Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

All places of worship are sacrosanct and their sanctity must be respected at all times," it added.� The Foreign Office said : "Our hearts go out to the families who have lost their loved ones in this inhuman act and we pray for the swiftest recovery of the injured. We also express our abiding solidarity with the fraternal people of Afghanistan."At least 11 people were killed after gunmen opened fired at a Gurdwara in Afghanistan's capital Kabul.

The terror group ISIS claimed the responsibility for the attack.

