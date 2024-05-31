Pakistan Conducts ‘Moavineen Orientation’ To Enhance Pilgrims’ Facilitation In Mashahir
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 31, 2024 | 01:20 PM
MAKKAH AL-MUKARRAMAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) The Pakistan Hajj Mission (PHM) is conducting orientation sessions for Hajj supporting staff, known as Hajj-Moavineen, in batches to familiarize them with essential knowledge, routes and accommodation details for assisting pilgrims during the Hajj days in Mashahir including Mina, Muzdalifah, Arafat and Jamarat.
“More than 440 Moavineen, currently performing duties in transport, accommodation, and food departments, have so far been given the orientation on how to help Pakistani Hujjaj in Mashahir during the Hajj days,” said the Assistant Director (Operations) at the PHM, speaking to APP in Mina after an orientation session.
This year, he noted, the supporting staff was selected through the National Testing Service (NTS), ensuring that “all Moavineen are highly qualified and determined to serve the guests of Allah Almighty.”
He added that Director of Accommodation and Transport Muhammad Asghar Yousafzai is personally supervising and monitoring the performance of the supporting staff through online modes.
Answering a question, he mentioned that tents for all Pakistani Hujjaj had been acquired at streets 56, 62, and 511 in Mina, where Hujjaj will spend most of their time (almost three days and nights at different times) during Hajj.
Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Chaudhry Salik Hussain, during his recent visit to Saudi Arabia, reviewed transport, accommodation, and catering arrangements for Pakistani Hujjaj, particularly for the five Hajj days in Mashahir from 8-12 Zilhaj.
The first rite of Hajj is entering ihram—a pilgrim’s sacred state—when crossing the outer boundaries of Makkah called Miqat.
On the eighth of Dhul-Hijjah, pilgrims enter ihram and leave from Makkah en masse to the sprawling tent-city of Mina, either on foot along pilgrim paths or by buses and cars or train. It is an 8 kilometer journey. Pilgrims spend the day in Mina, engaging themselves in prayer and remembrance of Allah.
On the 9th of Zilhaj, the second day of the pilgrimage, Hujjaj head to the plain of Arafat and offer combined Zohar and Asr prayers (two rakats instead of four). A sermon is delivered from Masjid al-Nimra on Mount Arafat.
The day of Arafah is one of the most significant days for Muslims, as Allah Almighty refers to it in Surah al-Maidah as the day He perfected His religion, completed His favors upon Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), and approved islam as a way of life.
The Prophet (peace be upon him) said, “There is no day on which Allah frees more people from the fire than on the day of Arafah. He comes close to those (people standing on Arafah) and then He reveals before His angels saying, ‘What are these people seeking?’”
After sunset, pilgrims leave Arafat and head to Muzdalifah, an open plain between Mina and Arafat. Upon arrival, they perform Maghrib and Isha prayers, one after the other, shortening the Isha to two rakats.
Hujjaj spend the night in worship or resting and may collect pebbles for the Rami (stoning of the devil) ritual over the next three days. The pebbles should be the size of date stones/seeds, and a Haji needs a total of 49 pebbles, with an extra 21 as a precaution, bringing the total to 70.
On the 10th of Zilhaj, the third day of Hajj, also called Yawm al-Nahr or the Day of Sacrifice (Qurbani), Hujjaj depart Muzdalifah after offering Fajr prayer and return to Mina, continuously reciting Talbiyah. On this day, pilgrims perform the Hady (sacrifice of an animal) and commence the first of three days of Rami, the stoning of the devil. Muslims worldwide also offer Qurbani and begin the four-day festival of Eid al-Azha.
On the 10th, 11th, and 12th of Zilhaj, Hujjaj perform Rami, throwing seven pebbles on the first day and 21 pebbles each on the second and third days.
After offering the Hady, male Hujjaj shave or trim their hair, following the Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) example. Women trim their hair by the length of a fingertip. After this, pilgrims leave the state of ihram and wear comfortable clothing.
On the 12th of Zilhaj, the fifth day of Hajj, pilgrims go to Makkah to perform Tawaf al-Ifadah and then Sa’i of Safa and Marwah as part of their Hajj rituals. Tawaf al-Ifadah and Sa’i are obligatory after the Rami, Qurbani (sacrifice), and shaving (or trimming) of the head. With the completion of Tawaf and Sa’i, Hujjaj can relax and resume activities that were permissible before entering ihram. However, they return to their tents in Mina to continue the remaining Hajj obligations.
Before departing Makkah, pilgrims must perform the farewell Tawaf, the final rite of Hajj. This involves completing seven laps of Tawaf, performing two rakats of Salah, and drinking Zamzam water. No Sa’i or shaving/trimming of the head is required after this Tawaf.
