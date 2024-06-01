Pakistan Consul General Meets President PSC Sharjah
Umer Jamshaid Published June 01, 2024 | 07:10 PM
DUBAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Counsel General of Pakistan Consulate Dubai, Hussain Muhammad on Saturday met President Pakistan Social Centre Sharjah (PSCS) Khalid Hussain Chaudry and his team members to acknowledge the organization's outstanding efforts in providing aid to Pakistani families affected by recent floods.
The Consul General paid tributes to the President of Sharjah Social Center for the tireless efforts during the floods in provision of food and water to the stranded Pakistani families.
The PSCS provided support to around 500 Pakistani families. The Consul General honoured the President PSCS and his team members including Faraz Ahmed Siddiqui, Imran Aslam, Sajjad Khan, Abdul Majid and Mohammad Azam with appreciation certificates.
