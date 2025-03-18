Pakistan Consulate & Business Council Dubai Host Suhoor to Promote HEMS 2025

Event Highlights Business Opportunities in Pakistan’s Health, Engineering, and Minerals Sectors

Dubai: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18 March, 2025)

The Consulate General of Pakistan, in collaboration with the Pakistan Business Council Dubai, hosted a Suhoor event on March 10, 2025, at the Pakistan Association Dubai to promote the 4th edition of the Health, Engineering, and Minerals Show (HEMS 2025).

The trade exhibition is set to take place from April 17 to 19, 2025, at Expo Centre Lahore, Pakistan.

His Excellency Hussain Muhammad, Consul General of Pakistan, encouraged UAE-based business leaders to send delegations to HEMS 2025, highlighting Pakistan’s vast trade and investment potential.

He reassured attendees of full government support for visiting delegates, stating, “The Consulate is here to extend all required assistance and facilitation to the visiting delegates to Pakistan.”

Ali Zeb Khan, Trade & Investment Counsellor, emphasized that the event aimed to prepare a delegation of buyers and potential importers to explore Pakistan’s diverse industries.

He noted that HEMS 2025, organized by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) in collaboration with the Export Development board, serves as a gateway to new business partnerships.



Pakistan Business Council Dubai Chairman, Shabbir Merchant, and Vice Chairman, Kamran Riyaz, underscored the council’s role in connecting international business communities to participate in HEMS 2025.

They reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral trade ties and expanding investment opportunities.

Prominent Pakistani businessman Hussain Dawood encouraged participants to leverage HEMS 2025 as a platform to enhance exports and economic partnerships.

HEMS 2025: Showcasing Pakistan’s Key Industries

HEMS 2025 will feature a wide range of sectors, including:

Electrical Machinery & Home Appliances

Automotive Industry

Pharmaceuticals & Surgical Instruments

Chemicals, Marble, & Minerals

Construction Materials & Safety Equipment

Gems & Jewelry

Sports Goods & Cutlery

Packaging & Stationery

Furniture, Handicrafts, & Plastic Implements

The Suhoor gathering served as a strategic networking event, fostering stronger business ties between Pakistan and the UAE while promoting HEMS 2025 as a key trade and investment opportunities.