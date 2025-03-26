Pakistan Consulate In Dubai Hosts Iftar Dinner At Labour Camp
The Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai, in collaboration with the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) and Alfardan Exchange, organized a special Iftar dinner at the Labour Camp in Dulsco Village, Al Quoz, Dubai to promote community welfare and solidarity during the holy month of Ramazan
Consul General, Hussain Muhammad toured various facilities including sports grounds, recreational courts, security installations, health centres and accommodation blocks at the camp.
During his visit, the Consul General interacted with community members and expressed his deep appreciation for the comprehensive welfare and wellbeing amenities provided at the site.
Addressing the gathering, the Consul General highlighted Ramazan's spirit of compassion and unity. "This blessed month teaches us the values of empathy and collective responsibility. It is heartening to see such excellent facilities ensuring the welfare of our hardworking community members”, said Mr.
Hussain.
The Consul General emphasized the importance of using formal banking systems for remittances, stating, "Your remittances through proper channels significantly contribute to Pakistan's economy while ensuring financial security for your families back home."
Commending the Pakistani community's contributions to UAE's development, Mr Hussain urged them to continue being exemplary residents. "As ambassadors of Pakistan, your adherence to local laws and positive conduct makes our nation proud", he remarked.
The event also featured a cake-cutting ceremony to celebrate Pakistan Day marking the historic Lahore Resolution of 23rd March 1940.
The Iftar gathering saw active participation from community members, with the Consul General engaging in meaningful conversations during the meal. He extended special appreciation to NBP and Alfardan Exchange for their partnership in this welfare initiative.
