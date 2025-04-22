Pakistan Consulate Jeddah hosts heartfelt Easter celebration

JEDDAH (Saudi Arabia) Apr 22 (APP):, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 22nd Apr, 2025) The Pakistan Consulate in Jeddah hosted a heartfelt Easter celebration, graced by the presence of the Chief Guest, Consul General Mr. Khalid Majid. In his address, Mr. Khalid Majid highlighted the message of Jesus Christ, emphasizing the virtues of humility and patience as guiding principles for all humanity.

The event featured a speech by Mr. John Gulzar, Chairman of the Christian Community, who expressed his deep gratitude to the Pakistan Consulate in Jeddah, the Pakistan Army, and the Government of Saudi Arabia for their continuous support and encouragement to the Christian community.

The celebration was further enriched by the participation of Pastor Patrick, Pastor France, Mr. Rafeal Khokhar, and Ms. Reema Gulzar. As part of the event, certificates of appreciation were distributed to honor the contributions of individuals who have served the community with dedication.

The gathering reflected unity, interfaith harmony, and the spirit of Easter, bringing together people from diverse backgrounds in a moment of shared celebration.