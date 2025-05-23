(@FahadShabbir)

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) A landmark cultural exhibition, featuring 39 rare artifacts from the Gandhara and Indus Valley civilizations—recovered and being repatriated to Pakistan -- through the efforts of the Manhattan District Attorney's Antiquities Trafficking Unit-- was held at Pakistan house in New York on Thursday.

Titled 'Whispers from Gandhara – Showcase of Gandhara Civilization and Buddhist Heritage of Pakistan' -- the exhibition was jointly arranged by the Consulate General of Pakistan in New York and the Permanent Mission of Pakistan to the United Nations, in collaboration with the Office of the Manhattan District Attorney.

The artifacts were delivered by Colonel Matthew Bogdanos, Chief of the Antiquities Trafficking Unit, and received by Consul General Aamir Ahmed Atozai, who thanked him for his efforts in recovering the stolen treasures.

Pakistan's UN Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad delivered the closing remarks.

The event was attended by a distinguished gathering of diplomats belonging to various UN Missions, officers and staff members of the Pakistan Mission and Consulate General, U.S. officials—including representatives from the Manhattan District Attorney's Office and the Office of the Mayor of New York—alongside prominent business leaders and members of the Pakistani-American community.

In a special video message, Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch highlighted Pakistan's enduring commitment to the protection of cultural heritage and thanked U.S. authorities for their role in the artifacts recovery.

Consul General Atozai, in his opening remarks, emphasized Pakistan's rich civilizational legacy and the personal connection of the Gandhara region to his hometown of Nowshera, close to the renowned UNESCO World Heritage Site of Takht-i-Bahi.

A documentary and a presentation further illustrated Gandhara's evolution as a crossroads of civilizations and a crucible of Buddhist thought, influenced by Greek, Persian, and Central Asian cultures.

Colonel Bogdanos, Chief of the Antiquities Trafficking Unit, delivered remarks on behalf of District Attorney Alvin Bragg, underlining the importance of cultural justice and cross-border collaboration.

This was followed by the official signing ceremony for the formal handover of the artifacts to the Government of Pakistan.

In his closing remarks, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said that Gandhara was not merely an ancient civilization; it was a living testament to the values of peace, tolerance, and dialogue that have long been cherished across the lands of Pakistan.

He said that as a remarkable center of Buddhist art and learning, Gandhara emerged as a beacon of cultural synthesis, where East met West, and spiritual traditions blended seamlessly with artistic expression.

He said that in showcasing Gandhara, "we are not only reflecting on a glorious past, but also reaffirming Pakistan's commitment to preserving and promoting our shared human heritage."

"We are proud that several of Pakistan's Buddhist archaeological treasures are recognized by UNESCO as World Heritage Sites. We remain steadfast in our cooperation with UNESCO and international partners to protect and promote these sites for future generations."

He thanked diplomatic, academic and cultural communities, UNESCO and the permanent delegations for their support and commitment to the protection of cultural heritage globally. He also extended his sincere appreciation to the Office of the District Attorney for its invaluable support in the repatriation and safeguarding of stolen Gandharan artifacts in recent years.

Ambassador Asim added that these efforts are a powerful reminder of how international cooperation can right historical wrongs and restore dignity to cultures and communities. The exhibition concluded with a viewing of the artifacts and a Qawwali performance that enthralled the guests.

APP/ift