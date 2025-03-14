Open Menu

Pakistan Cultural Evening In Cairo Exhibits Rich Heritage, Colors

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2025 | 09:00 AM

Pakistan cultural evening in Cairo exhibits rich heritage, colors

CAIRO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Pakistan Embassy in Cairo organized a Pakistan Cultural Evening in collaboration with Egyptian Ministry of Culture during the weeks-long event of Ramazan Nights at Cairo Opera House.

The students from Pakistan International school Cairo and Al-Azhar University captivated diverse audience from different nationalities with their spiritual performance highlighting the spirit of holy month of Ramazan, the embassy said in a press release on Friday.

The performance also demonstrated rich cultural heritage and vibrant colors of Pakistan.

The festive jubilation and sacred salutation by the performing students earned wide appreciation from the audience.

The Embassy of Pakistan regularly participates in Ramazan Nights every year at Cairo Opera House.

The event provides an opportunity for showcasing cultural and traditional environment of every country during the holy month.

