Open Menu

Pakistan Day Celebrated With Traditional Fervour At Pak HC In New Delhi

Umer Jamshaid Published March 23, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Pakistan Day celebrated with traditional fervour at Pak HC in New Delhi

NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) The High Commission of Pakistan in New Delhi on Sunday held a ceremony to commemorate the Pakistan Day with traditional zeal and fervour.

Chargé d'Affaires Saad Ahmad Warraich raised the national flag to the tune of national anthem at the ceremony held at the Chancery lawns.

The messages of President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as well as Deputy Prime Minister were read out.

Extending his warm felicitations on the National Day, the Chargé d'Affaires said that the historic Lahore resolution of March 23, 1940 charted the path for a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent.

This was a manifestation of the nation's consensus towards an Islamic welfare state built on the canons of justice and equality for all, he said.

Paying glowing tribute to the vision of the Quaid-i-Azam and Allama Muhammad Iqbal, the Charge d’ Affaires said that the nation must continue to strive towards fulfillment of the ideals envisioned by our forefathers.

He said that the indefatigable spirit of the people of Pakistan had proven itself on every front by achieving significant milestones in the fields of innovation, industry and technology.

He said that being a nuclear power, Pakistan's defense was impregnable, and its armed forces were an unshakable shield against internal and external threats.

The Cd'A underlined that Pakistan firmly believed in the principles of peaceful coexistence and collective wellbeing in the region and beyond.

Citing the recent renewal of the bilateral agreement on the Kartarpur Corridor as an affirmation of Pakistan’s commitment to find collaborative solutions through dialogue and diplomacy, Warraich said that such a constructive spirit is intrinsic to advance the goal of regional peace and security.

He said that a just settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with UN resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people was imperative to this end.

Recent Stories

UAE, India advance cultural collaboration through ..

UAE, India advance cultural collaboration through high-level meeting

52 seconds ago
 Masdar invests AED30 billion in 2024, launches new ..

Masdar invests AED30 billion in 2024, launches new projects in 9 countries

16 minutes ago
 Dubai Supreme Council of Energy strengthens green ..

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy strengthens green economy agenda

2 hours ago
 Emirati businessman contributes AED35 million to F ..

Emirati businessman contributes AED35 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

2 hours ago
 Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion ..

Dubai International Chamber facilitates expansion of fiber optics company Emtell ..

2 hours ago
 Stem cell treatment helps improve spinal cord inju ..

Stem cell treatment helps improve spinal cord injuries

4 hours ago
4 killed, 6 injured, some 1,500 evacuated as wildf ..

4 killed, 6 injured, some 1,500 evacuated as wildfires ravage Korea’s southeas ..

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Pakistan on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Pakistan on National Day

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 March 2025

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 March 2025

8 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah continues receiving Ramada ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers

14 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed praises combat readiness, effi ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed praises combat readiness, efficiency of 11th Mountain Infant ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From World