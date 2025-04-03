Open Menu

Pakistan Day Commemorated At Pakistan House, London

Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2025 | 11:26 PM

Pakistan Day commemorated at Pakistan House, London

Pakistan's High Commissioner Dr. Mohammad Faisal and his spouse Dr. Sarah Naeem hosted the National Day Reception of Pakistan at Pakistan House, London

LONDON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Pakistan's High Commissioner Dr. Mohammad Faisal and his spouse Dr. Sarah Naeem hosted the National Day Reception of Pakistan at Pakistan House, London.

Muhammad Yasin MP, the British Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy for Pakistan represented the United Kingdom government as the chief guest at the ceremony.

Engr. Amir Maqam, Federal Minister for States & Frontier Regions attended the event as a Special Guest.

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Secretary-General Commonwealth and Arsenio Dominguez, the Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organisation also attended the Pakistan Day event.

Besides other dignitaries, the members of the UK Parliament, diplomats, Senior Civil and Military Representatives; Mayors; Councillors; eminent members of the Pakistani community; and British friends of Pakistan were among the 400-plus guests.

In his remarks, Muhammad Yasin MP, the Trade Envoy for Pakistan extended best wishes to the people of Pakistan and the government of Pakistan on behalf of the British government. Recognising the positive influence of the British Pakistanis, he emphasised that the diaspora, particularly women, has significantly enhanced Pakistan-UK relations.

Consequently, Pakistan’s National Day serves as a celebration of these bilateral ties. He expressed his hope that the volume of trade and business between Pakistan and the UK will further increase through the collaborative efforts of both countries.

While paying glowing tributes to the elders who led the struggle for Pakistan, the High Commissioner Dr Mohammad Faisal expressed his admiration for the Founding Fathers’ remarkable vision for a homeland that encapsulated the collective aspirations of millions, laying the groundwork for the birth of our beloved Pakistan.

The High Commissioner expressed his optimism about Pakistan’s future success within the international community. Our economy is showing clear signs of stabilisation and growth with inflation declining, investors’ confidence improving and macroeconomic indicators turning positive, he remarked.

The High Commissioner also acknowledged the exceptional accomplishments and significant contributions of the Pakistani diaspora in the United Kingdom, stating that they stood out for their remarkable achievements in various fields, including politics, healthcare, arts, sciences, business, and education.

Dr Mohammad Faisal emphasised that the Pakistan-UK bond was strengthened by the over 1.7 million members of the Pakistani diaspora in the United Kingdom, who serve as a living bridge between our two nations, fostering cultural exchange and enhancing bilateral ties.

On behalf of the President of Pakistan, the High Commissioner presented Nishan-i-Imtiaz posthumously to Basir Kazmi, the son of Pakistan’s legendary poet late Nasir Kazmi.

Choreographed by renowned British Pakistani stylist Mr Adnan Ansari, the fashion show themed “Threads of Heritage: Pakistan’s Timeless Elegance”, adorned the celebrations of 'Pakistan Day'. On the occasion, a cake-cutting ceremony was held. The guests were served with sumptuous traditional Pakistani cuisine.

Recent Stories

AJP Dubai International Championship Kicks off tom ..

AJP Dubai International Championship Kicks off tomorrow with participation iof n ..

13 minutes ago
 One killed, two injured in Kandiaro road accident

One killed, two injured in Kandiaro road accident

2 minutes ago
 Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry president ..

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Fazal Moqeem Khan hails govt f ..

2 minutes ago
 National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz welcomes big ..

National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz welcomes big reduction in electricity tari ..

2 minutes ago
 Reforms in power sector to bring further reduction ..

Reforms in power sector to bring further reduction in tariffs: Federal Minister ..

2 minutes ago
 DC Kohat hosts public meeting

DC Kohat hosts public meeting

2 minutes ago
Governor prays for early recovery of President Asi ..

Governor prays for early recovery of President Asif Ali Zardari

2 minutes ago
 Two killed, four injured in Pindi Bhattian road ac ..

Two killed, four injured in Pindi Bhattian road accident

2 minutes ago
 ATM on track for record attendance as visitor regi ..

ATM on track for record attendance as visitor registrations double year-on-year

43 minutes ago
 UAE search and rescue team continues to support hu ..

UAE search and rescue team continues to support humanitarian efforts in Myanmar

43 minutes ago
 Pakistan Day commemorated at Pakistan House, Londo ..

Pakistan Day commemorated at Pakistan House, London

2 minutes ago
 Iraq oil exports untouched by US tariffs: Official

Iraq oil exports untouched by US tariffs: Official

58 minutes ago

More Stories From World