Pakistan Day commemorated at Pakistan House, London

LONDON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Pakistan's High Commissioner Dr. Mohammad Faisal and his spouse Dr. Sarah Naeem hosted the National Day Reception of Pakistan at Pakistan House, London.

Muhammad Yasin MP, the British Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy for Pakistan represented the United Kingdom government as the chief guest at the ceremony.

Engr. Amir Maqam, Federal Minister for States & Frontier Regions attended the event as a Special Guest.

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, the Secretary-General Commonwealth and Arsenio Dominguez, the Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organisation also attended the Pakistan Day event.

Besides other dignitaries, the members of the UK Parliament, diplomats, Senior Civil and Military Representatives; Mayors; Councillors; eminent members of the Pakistani community; and British friends of Pakistan were among the 400-plus guests.

In his remarks, Muhammad Yasin MP, the Trade Envoy for Pakistan extended best wishes to the people of Pakistan and the government of Pakistan on behalf of the British government. Recognising the positive influence of the British Pakistanis, he emphasised that the diaspora, particularly women, has significantly enhanced Pakistan-UK relations.

Consequently, Pakistan’s National Day serves as a celebration of these bilateral ties. He expressed his hope that the volume of trade and business between Pakistan and the UK will further increase through the collaborative efforts of both countries.

While paying glowing tributes to the elders who led the struggle for Pakistan, the High Commissioner Dr Mohammad Faisal expressed his admiration for the Founding Fathers’ remarkable vision for a homeland that encapsulated the collective aspirations of millions, laying the groundwork for the birth of our beloved Pakistan.

The High Commissioner expressed his optimism about Pakistan’s future success within the international community. Our economy is showing clear signs of stabilisation and growth with inflation declining, investors’ confidence improving and macroeconomic indicators turning positive, he remarked.

The High Commissioner also acknowledged the exceptional accomplishments and significant contributions of the Pakistani diaspora in the United Kingdom, stating that they stood out for their remarkable achievements in various fields, including politics, healthcare, arts, sciences, business, and education.

Dr Mohammad Faisal emphasised that the Pakistan-UK bond was strengthened by the over 1.7 million members of the Pakistani diaspora in the United Kingdom, who serve as a living bridge between our two nations, fostering cultural exchange and enhancing bilateral ties.

On behalf of the President of Pakistan, the High Commissioner presented Nishan-i-Imtiaz posthumously to Basir Kazmi, the son of Pakistan’s legendary poet late Nasir Kazmi.

Choreographed by renowned British Pakistani stylist Mr Adnan Ansari, the fashion show themed “Threads of Heritage: Pakistan’s Timeless Elegance”, adorned the celebrations of 'Pakistan Day'. On the occasion, a cake-cutting ceremony was held. The guests were served with sumptuous traditional Pakistani cuisine.