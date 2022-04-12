Pakistan desires peaceful, cooperative ties with India: PM Shehbaz Sharif

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2022

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday said that Pakistan desired peaceful and cooperative ties with India

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday said that Pakistan desired peaceful and cooperative ties with India.

Reciprocating a felicitation message of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his twitter handle, the prime minister said that the peaceful settlement of outstanding disputes including Jammu and Kashmir was indispensable.

He also emphasized upon securing peace and socio-economic development of the people in their respective countries.

"Thank you Premier Narendra Modi for felicitations. Pakistan desires peaceful & cooperative ties with India. Peaceful settlement of outstanding disputes including Jammu & Kashmir is indispensable.

Pakistan's sacrifices in fighting terrorism are well-known. Let's secure peace and focus on socio-economic development of our people," Shehbaz Sharif posted on his twitter handle.

Earlier, on Monday, Prime Minister Modi on his twitter handle extended felicitation to Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Modi further said that India desired peace and stability in a region.

"Congratulations to H. E. Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan. India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror, so that we can focus on our development challenges and ensure the well-being and prosperity of our people," Modi posted a tweet.

