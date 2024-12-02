Pakistan draws valuable lessons from coastal cities in China: Saleem Mandviwalla

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) Pakistan has drawn valuable lessons from several coastal cities in China, particularly Shenzhen, Wenzhou, and Hangzhou, Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue, former Deputy Chairman of the Senate, and former Finance Minister, Saleem Mandviwalla said.

These cities have had a profound impact on food governance innovation through the implementation of green technologies and sustainable planning, which not only promotes regional cooperation but also improves access to and nutrition of food, he said in a statement during his visit of China.

He said that the city centers located along the Belt and Road Initiative played a crucial role in addressing various challenges.

They are capable of creating urban environments that are resilient, inclusive, and sustainable, which is of paramount importance for adjusting and optimizing urban development models, he added.