Pakistan Embassy Abu Dhabi organized an event today to recognize the performance of Pakistani students Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi congratulated the high achievers

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Congratulated The High Achievers

Abdu Dhabi: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7 October, 2023)

The Embassy of Pakistan organized an event today to recognize the performance of Pakistani students, studying in the United Arab Emirates (UAE),n especially at Secondary School and Higher Secondary School examinations. Fifty-five students from across the UAE participated in the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi congratulated the high achievers; commended their hard work and dedication; and also appreciated the contribution of teachers and parents in their success.

Ambassador Tirmizi urged students to keep up their hard work as it would be pivotal in meeting their aspirations and enabling them to contribute to the success of the overseas Pakistani community as well as progress and prosperity of the UAE.

Ambassador Tirmizi also awarded commendation certificates to all high achievers and assured Mission’s continued support to community welfare and success.