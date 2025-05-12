Pakistan Embassy Beijing and Pakistan Women Association of Beijing (PWAB) co-organize Dil Se Pakistan Fundraiser

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Pakistan Embassy Beijing and Pakistan Women Association of Beijing (PWAB) led by Ms. Marium Mahmood, spouse of Ambassador of Pakistan to China, Khalil Hashmi organized a fundraiser Dil Se Pakistan at the Embassy on Sunday.

A number of sponsors contributed generously to the fundraiser to aid children battling Thalassemia, a blood disorder requiring lifelong treatment.

Speaking on the occasion, Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi underlined the significance of the event as a noble cause for supporting the large number of children suffering from Thalassemia.

He appreciated PWAB for the dedicated efforts, and honored the donors for their generous contributions. He also expressed appreciation for the audience comprising of cross-section of Chinese community and the diplomatic corps for becoming a part of this event.

The Ambassador also reflected on contemporary global and regional challenges, particularly grave violations of international law as evident by cold blooded killing of innocent children and civilians in Gaza by the occupation regime.

He also briefed the audience about India military aggression against Pakistan, in blatant violation of UN charter principles, martyring over three dozen innocent civilians including women and children.

He condemned irresponsible state behavior evidenced by leveling of terrorism allegations by India against Pakistan without any investigation and undertaking of disinformation campaigns.

Ambassador Hashmi also underlined that the armed forces of Pakistan had demonstrated their capability and resolve to defend the people, land, skies and seas of Pakistan.

Long Yuxiang , Executive Chairman of China International Cultural Communication Center, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to friends from all walks of life for their long standing support to the China-Pakistan friendship and for coming forward for the noble cause.

Henry Man Hin Chan, General Manager of Harvest Epoch Strategic (International) Investment Limited announced a donation of 200,000 RMB to the Pakistan Thalassemia Welfare Society.

APP/asg