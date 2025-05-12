- Home
- World
- Pakistan Embassy Beijing and Pakistan Women Association of Beijing (PWAB) co-organize Dil Se Pakista ..
Pakistan Embassy Beijing And Pakistan Women Association Of Beijing (PWAB) Co-organize Dil Se Pakistan Fundraiser
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2025 | 12:20 AM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Pakistan Embassy Beijing and Pakistan Women Association of Beijing (PWAB) led by Ms. Marium Mahmood, spouse of Ambassador of Pakistan to China, Khalil Hashmi organized a fundraiser Dil Se Pakistan at the Embassy on Sunday.
A number of sponsors contributed generously to the fundraiser to aid children battling Thalassemia, a blood disorder requiring lifelong treatment.
Speaking on the occasion, Pakistan Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi underlined the significance of the event as a noble cause for supporting the large number of children suffering from Thalassemia.
He appreciated PWAB for the dedicated efforts, and honored the donors for their generous contributions. He also expressed appreciation for the audience comprising of cross-section of Chinese community and the diplomatic corps for becoming a part of this event.
The Ambassador also reflected on contemporary global and regional challenges, particularly grave violations of international law as evident by cold blooded killing of innocent children and civilians in Gaza by the occupation regime.
He also briefed the audience about India military aggression against Pakistan, in blatant violation of UN charter principles, martyring over three dozen innocent civilians including women and children.
He condemned irresponsible state behavior evidenced by leveling of terrorism allegations by India against Pakistan without any investigation and undertaking of disinformation campaigns.
Ambassador Hashmi also underlined that the armed forces of Pakistan had demonstrated their capability and resolve to defend the people, land, skies and seas of Pakistan.
Long Yuxiang , Executive Chairman of China International Cultural Communication Center, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to friends from all walks of life for their long standing support to the China-Pakistan friendship and for coming forward for the noble cause.
Henry Man Hin Chan, General Manager of Harvest Epoch Strategic (International) Investment Limited announced a donation of 200,000 RMB to the Pakistan Thalassemia Welfare Society.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025
Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Pakistan
Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights after ceasefire
Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indian media's misinformation
Turkish PhD student released by US court after arrest over Gaza protest
US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire between India, Pakistan
Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cyber attack
Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields
Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A strategic edge in regional defens ..
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with COAS, FM amid tensions with I ..
More Stories From World
-
Pakistan Embassy Beijing and Pakistan Women Association of Beijing (PWAB) co-organize Dil Se Pakista ..6 minutes ago
-
In New York, Pakistani-Americans celebrate armed forces' stout response to India's aggression16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Embassy Beijing, PWAB of Beijing co-organize 'Dil Se Pakistan Fundraiser'4 hours ago
-
Pakistani pilgrims pay rich tribute to armed forces for defending country’s sovereignty5 hours ago
-
Trump vows to resolve Kashmir dispute after pulling off India-Pakistan ceasefire11 hours ago
-
China ready to play constructive role in Pakistan-India ceasefire efforts15 hours ago
-
Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued following statement on Saturday1 day ago
-
Sardar Yousaf highlights strong Pak-Saudi ties, Hajj arrangements1 day ago
-
US Secretary of State welcomeS ceasefire between Pakistan and India1 day ago
-
UN chief hails India-Pakistan ceasefire, hoping it will led to resolving 'long-standing issues'1 day ago
-
Chinese, Saudi firms ink deals in advanced manufacturing amid growing bilateral cooperation1 day ago
-
India will learn lesson from military conflict with Pakistan: Chinese expert1 day ago